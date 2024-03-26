IPAC calls for postponement of Jigawa LG election

The Jigawa chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for the postponement of elections of local government chairmen and councillors in the state.

A communique released on Tuesday in Dutse after a meeting of the council also called for amendment of the state electoral law to give political parties one year pre-election notice to prepare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although the tenure of the current elected local council officials will expire on June 1, 2024, the State Independent Electoral Commission is yet to fix a date for the election.

According to IPAC, it will be wrong to hold the election now while citizens contend with harsh economic situation.

In the communique signed by IPAC Chairman, Murtala Musa and Secretary, Isa Adams, they contended that political parties in the state are not prepared to organise primaries and participate in the election.

“There is the need to reform and amend the state’s electoral law to reflect the current realities, by giving political parties notice of 360 days to prepare well for the election,” the communique added.

The IPAC members further said that holding the election now was ”impracticable” given the current socio-economic challenges.

“We thus finally and unanimously advise that the election be postponed to a later appropriate time,” they added. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir