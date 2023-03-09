IPAC backs Soludo on House of Assembly polls

By Chimezie Anaso

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra state chapter, has passed a vote of confidence of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and called on the people of Anambra to support his government.

IPAC made the call in a communique raised after its meeting in Awka on Wednesday.

Soludo is of the the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and is seeking comprehensive victory for the party to ensure that its candidates filled the 30-seat Anambra House of Assembly.

The communique which was signed by Chief Uche Ugwoji, Chairman of IPAC in the state, said it had x-rayed the political barometer and came to the conclusion that Soludo had managed Anambra affairs satisfactorily.

It said it considered the security situation and the scare it took the resilience of the Soludo-led government for the Feb. 25 presidential and national assembly to hold without a security breach.

“As a result of these, IPAC Anambra State chapter hereby advice Anambra people to support the government during the forthcoming governorship/State House of Assembly elections.

“We say things as they are without fear or favour, so far the government of His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo needs our support to succeed.

“As you may be aware, IPAC is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, a non partisan organisation, though members play partisan politics in their various political platforms as a party,” it said.

IPAC said the support for the government was necessary to ensure its stability in order to succeed in carrying out it policies and programmes.

IPAC called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the issues that gave rise the challenges experienced during the Feb. 25 polls.

“The Feb. 25 has been criticised by all and sundry and is now a subject of litigation in the law court,

“INEC should diligently prosecute the coming governorship and State House of Assembly elections for its credibility to be accepted by all without any iota of doubt,” it said. (NAN)