IOM pledges support for army to de-escalate conflict in Northeast

#TrackNigeria The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has pledged to support the Nigerian Army to deescalate conflict in the North East and country at large.

Dr. Fernando Medina, IOM’s Head of Transition and Recovery and Representative of the Chief of Mission said this on Tuesday in Maiduguri when he visited Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff.

Medina said the organisation would do this through the provision of technical support at organisational, communities and individual levels to contribute to peace building, intervention, reintegration and community reconstruction efforts of the army and Federal Government.

In his response, Buratai commended the organisation for its efforts toward strengthening peace and security in the world, particularly Nigeria.

He expressed readiness to provide IOM with the needed support to effectively carry out its plans in the North East Zone. (NAN)

