IOM, FG repatriate 159 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government has evacuated another set of 159 Nigerians stranded in Libya, according to the Nigerian mission in that country.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Charge d’ Affairs of the mission, whi disclosed this in a statement, said the stranded migrants were evacuated on Wednesday via IOM flight UZ 0189 MJI in fulfillment of the Nigerian government’s pledge to ensure none of its citizens is left stranded abroad.

According to Musa, the repatriated Nigerians are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said that among the returnees are men, women, and children who are either stranded or rescued victims of human trafficking.

“As you can see, the Nigerian government is not resting on its oars in ensuring that stranded Nigerians in Libya who are willing to return home are assisted to safe return.

“The Nigerian Mission in Libya under the directives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the assistance of the IOM has continued to carry out the voluntary repatriation of stranded Nigerians in Libya.

“Libya being a transit country enroute to Europe, plays host to thousands of irregular migrants who get stuck in their journey.

“The Nigerian government has pledged to ensure they are repatriated safely and reintegrated into the society upon return and this exercise today is in fulfilment of our government’s promise.

“The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli with the support of IOM will continue to render necessary consular assistance to Nigerians facing difficulties in Libya and will ensure their safe return home,” Musa said.

He added that another batch of migrants would be repatriated on March 1. (NAN)

