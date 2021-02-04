IOM donates work stations, other items, to Edo Innovation hub

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in Benin, on Wednesday, donated work stations and other assorted office items to the Edo Innovation hub, to boost its productivity, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Edo Innovation hub, is an initiative of the state government to provide job opportunities, as well as business development for residents through ICT.
Items donated included three office ergonomic chairs, eight 4 work stations, one glass wall board, one 1.5 horse power air condition and one M425 dn printer.
The IOM Project Officer, Wintana Tarekegn, in handing over the items, said that she was very excited being in the complex of the innovation hub to donate the items, stressing, “These items will benefit migrants, vulnerable persons, women and other parties in the society”.
In her remarks, the Managing Director of the Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, commended IOM and other partners involved in the donation.
“I want to appreciate all the partners that have made this possible today, this center was set up by governor Obaseki administration to provide young people in Edo with a place of positive expression, exploring their career growth through ICT and achieving their entrepreneurship goals.
“These donations, that we are receiving today from IOM, are going to make tangible impact on the lives of Edo youths and we will like to say thank you”, Dare said. (NAN)
