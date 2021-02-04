IOM donates work stations, other items, to Edo Innovation hub

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in Benin, on Wednesday, donated work stations and other assorted office items to the Edo Innovation hub, to boost its productivity, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Edo Innovation hub, is an initiative of the state government to provide job opportunities, as well as business development for residents through ICT.

Items donated included three office ergonomic chairs, eight 4 work stations, one glass wall board, one 1.5 horse power air condition and one M425 dn printer.