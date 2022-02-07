IOC promises better quarantine conditions at Beijing Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday it has invited all athletes affected by COVID-19 isolation at the Beijing Games to a meeting.

IOC sporting director Kit McConnell said the meeting assured them of further improvements of quarantine conditions.

All the isolated athletes continue to be an “important part of the Games,” McConnell said.

Recently, several teams and athletes have voiced their unhappiness with the conditions at the quarantine hotels.

German Chef de Mission Dirk Schimmelpfennig had named the conditions for isolated three-time Nordic combined skiing gold medallist Eric Frenzel “unreasonable.”

The Olympic governing body once again stressed that athletes who tested positive would be provided with unrestricted internet access and training equipment for their rooms.

Complaints about insufficient food have also been addressed, it added.

The athletes in quarantine are also offered psychological support.

Emma Terho, chair of the Athletes’ Commission, expressed her “great sympathy” to those affected.

People who contract the coronavirus within the Olympic closed loop must isolate, mostly in special facilities.

They can leave after two negative tests within the first 10 days, or one negative test after that period.(dpa/NAN)

