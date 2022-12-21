IOC congratulates Gumel over reelection as NOC president

By Chimezie Anaso

Dr Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has congratulated Habu Gumel over his reelection as NOC boss at the Annual General Meeting and Elective Congress in Jalingo, on Dec. 15.

Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer of NOC, who said this in a statement, quoted Bach as wishing Gumel a successful term, in his congratulatry letter from Lausanne, dated Dec. 20.

“Please allow me to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee on 15 Dec. 2022.

“My very best wishes for a successful term.

‘’The IOC looks forward to pursuing its fruitful collaboration with your NOC and remains fully at your disposal to continue to support and assist your NOC in performing its mission and daily activities.

‘’Wishing you and your NOC a happy and successful New Year 2023, I remain Thomas Bach,’’ the statement stated. (NAN)