Involuntary Manslaughter of Wife: MARF prays Lagos CJ to commence trial of Ikechukwu Ogbonna

A frontline Civil Society Organisation committed to the elimination of Sexual and Domestic Violence – Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF) has prayed the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba to expeditiously assign to a judge the case of involuntary manslaughter brought by the Lagos State Government against Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna.

In charge number Ld/21055c/2023, the Lagos State Government accused Ogbonna of involuntary manslaughter leading to the death of his wife, 35 year old Mrs Bimbo Ogbonna.

However, Ogbonna’s trial is yet to commence because the case has not assigned to a judge by the State Chief Judge..

In an electronic statement released by the Executive Director of MARF, Lemmy Ughegbe prayed the Chief Judge, Justice Alogba to expedite action on the case by assigning it to a judge forthwith..

Ughegbe said a speedy process would send signals to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of Sexual and Gender Based Violence that Lagos State Government has a zero tolerance for the menace.

“It is a notorious fact that Sexual and Gender Based Violence and particularly Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) are on a frightening rise in our country. It is also persuasive to hold that unless perpetrators of such acts of violence are held accountable, this ugly trend will continue to subsist”, he stated.

He suggested that it did not bode well with society that five months after Mrs. Ogbonna’s cruel death, trial of her husband for involuntary manslaughter has not commenced as the case is yet to be assigned to a judge.”

He said “such delay inadvertently gives the erroneous impression that the Lagos State Government is not keen to get to the bottom of the matter.”

“We have written to his lordship, the honourable Chief Judge of Lagos State, praying him to assign this case to a judge as a matter of urgent national importance.”

Bimbo died after sustaining 95% burns from a fire that engulfed their house following disagreement with her husband.