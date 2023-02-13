Invite Fani-Kayode to explain coup allegation, Atiku tells DSS, Police

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to invite the Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, and explain his allegations and insinuations of an attempted coup being planned by Atiku and top generals.

Special Assistant, Public Communications to Atiku, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said this in a statement on Sunday while reacting to a tweet by Fani-Kayode that Atiku met with top army generals with a possible plan to scuttling the election or perpetrating a coup, an offence which attracts the death penalty.

Shaibu said, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to Fani-Kayode who has over the years built a reputation of being an inveterate liar

“However, allegations and insinuations of a coup should not be taken lightly given the fact that it is treason, an offence that carries the death penalty. While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”

Shaibu described Fani-Kayode’s attempt to recant as belated, adding that the allegations are too grave to be ignored.

He said, “No! Fani Kayode cannot recant. We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition. Contrition requires remorse and confession. If Fani-Kayode wants Nigerians to take him serious, it is his confession that he lied or his provision of proof that he did not.

“This man, who has vilified many people through his lies, wants to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance!”

Shaibu noted that when the late Deputy Central Bank Governor, Obadiah Mailafia, made allegations that a serving governor was a Boko Haram commander, he was invited five times by the DSS and the police until he had to run to court.

He said Fani-Kayode must not be given preferential treatment because he works for the ruling party.

.