Investors to enjoy beneficial business environment in Nigeria – NIPC Boss

The Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, Mrs Aisha Rimi has assured investors of improved business environment in Nigeria in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Rimi gave the assurance at the “2023 NIPC Media Meet and Greet” organized to interact and strengthen the agency’s relationship with the media, held on Friday in Abuja.

She disclosed that investors are set to enjoy the dividends of the present administration’s determination to improve the business environment necessary to accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth.

The NIPC boss also commended the press for the support given to the commission over the past years, as she appealed for a continuous partnership.

“As you know I started about two and half months ago, as I continue to settle down, I will also continue to depend and rely on your support to promote the activities of the Commission.

“The Commission is set up really to move and facilitate investors in the country, and the ones already in the country. Because if nobody tracks these people and give them the support they need, there are other countries competing with Nigeria, so, we have to be very intentional.

“So, our job is to bridge such gap between private sector and government to ensure that investors, be it foreign or domestic, incoming, the ones already here, to make sure they experience economic activities in Nigeria that are fruitful and beneficial. Because if they do well, we do well. We know the resultant effect that successful investments will have on our economy in terms of job creation, diversification of economy and all of that.

“So, as we also now have a new administration, we at NIPC are realigning our focus and our efforts all geared to the same underlying factors, we are realigning our areas of focus to key into Mr President’s agenda.”

“We will ask that please, look at us as agency that is open. Our doors are open, our ears open, we will listen to constructive criticisms, we will ask you to check with us for information. We will verify what we can, we will provide with what we can.

“This s a partnership, we all exist in this ecosystem, and so, we must co-exist in harmonious, cordial and respectful manner.

“It is very important to make Nigeria work in whatever shape or form we can. We are all stakeholders in this and at every level everybody has a role to play.”

“Of course, sometimes, some things go wrong, but it is up to us to be the ambassadors. Everybody is an ambassador of this country, and we have a duty to make sure that Nigeria is seen in a positive light around the world. Let us write the good stories, let us learn to support each other,” she appealed.

Also speaking, the President of Commerce and Industry Correspondents of Nigeria, CICAN, Ifeanyi Onuba, said members of CICAN have done their best to ensure that investors are free to relate with the NIPC.

He urged NIPC to include more journalists in the coverage of their programs and events to ensure a robust media visibility for the commission.

