Investor advises Wike on Abuja master plan restoration

Prominent Abuja-based real estate investor, Chief Yohana Margif, urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, to be cautious in his efforts to restore the Abuja master plan.

Margif, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Abuja called on Wike to seriously factor in the plight of low income earners in his plans.

According to him, low income earners constitute about 80 per cent of the total population of Abuja residents and so, any decision without factoring in their interest and plight would only compound their hardships.

The Chief Executive Officer of HRH Yariman Abuja Limited, urged the minister to instead establish more satellite towns by constructing affordable residential accommodations for the low income earners.

He explained that this would go a long way to decongest the city and save the cost of transportation for low income earners, who are mostly civil servants residing in places like Masaka, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Abaji among others.

Margif lauded the foresight of President Bola Tinubu in appointing Wike as FCT Minister, noting that the former Rivers governor had brought his rich experience to bear towards stemming the tide of crime in the nation’s capital.

He also lauded Wike’s decision to reach out to and collaborate with security experts towards rejigging the FCT’s security architecture.

He said this was now yielding positive results, especially with the recent arrest of some criminals, who have been terrorising the city.

The real estate boss noted that the FCT minister’s appointment, which was in fulfilment of President Tinubu’s promise to form an inclusive government by carrying members of other political parties along in his administration, has paid off.

He also called on Abuja residents to continue to support the minister and the Tinubu administration to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the people.(NAN)

By Mark Longyen

