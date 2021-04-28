Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday, urged all illustrious sons and daughters of the state to think home in their investment decisions.



Ugwuanyi made this call when he formally declared open Easton Hill Continental Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu built by a businessman, Chief Mike Onu from Nkanu West Local Government Area open in Enugu.



The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding the frontiers of favourable investments in the state, through sustained improvement in business enabling environment.



Ugwuanyi said the state had adequate stock of developing and arable land and robust physical infrastructure.



“We also have willing youthful workforce, safe and secure environment, favourable policies, regulatory framework and friendly tax regime.



“Most importantly, we parade impressive Ease of Doing Business Credentials,” he said.



Ugwuanyi maintained that such decisions would promote a harmonious working relationship with the state government and expand the economic opportunities of the people of the state.



“This is another, in a series of new businesses, that I have had the privilege to commission in recent time.



“It is usually heart warming for me to see the establishment of Small and Medium Enterprises in Enugu state.



“These businesses bring huge economic benefits including job creation, wealth creation and improvement in the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.



“Also, it mitigates youths restiveness as well as its associated criminality and insecurity among others,” Ugwuanyi said.



He acknowledged Onu as a consummate and resilient businessman, who had been able to hold his own in the hospitality industry.



Ugwuanyi also congratulated him for successfully increasing the tally of his business outfits, beseeching God Almighty to bless the great endeavour.



In his remarks, Onu said he built the hotel to create job and improve the internally generated revenue of the state. (NAN)

