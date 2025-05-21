‎Investments remain major drivers of growth and development – Atiku

‎



‎Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that investments remain the veritable tool of achieving economic recovery and prosperity.



‎



‎The former Vice President made the remarks in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during the maiden edition of the Taraba State International Investment Forum, TARAVEST 2025.



‎



‎Atiku, during his speech titled: Unlocking the Potentials of ‘Nature’s Gift to the Nation’ Through External and Domestic Investments, noted that investments are the major drivers of economic growth and development.



‎



‎According to him, “Indeed, if Taraba aspires to realise its potential and grow its economy sustainably, it must endeavour to leverage private sector resources including finance, skills and technology.



‎



‎“No Nigerian State has the necessary fiscal and financial space to independently drive growth and achieve sustainable development.



‎



‎“Building strategic partnerships between the state, private investors, local businesses, and communities is critical in addressing resources gaps and unlocking the potential of the state to facilitate investments.”



‎



‎“As a private businessman, I recognize that investments, foreign and domestic, drive economic growth and development.”



‎



‎The event is an investment summit focusing on Taraba investment potential, the agriculture and the solid minerals sectors.



‎



‎It is to showcase Taraba to the world and the global investment stage.



‎



‎The Chair of TARAVEST Organizing Committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said Atiku cannot miss out, “where captains of industry, Nigeria’s political leaders and entrepreneurs gather.”



‎



‎Explaining why it was important to extend an invitation to Atiku, Elumelu said: “Atiku is a leading entrepreneur with strong desire for national growth and economic development. His participation is inspiring.”



‎



‎Atiku joined business leaders, including Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, investors, and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the event.



‎



‎The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, for extending an invitation to Atiku to attend the event and for the initiative.



‎



