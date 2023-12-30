……Investments: NIPC boss urges media to promote Nigeria positively

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), has urged the media to be good ambassadors and promote Nigeria positively to enable the country to attract more investments.

The NIPC Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Rimi, said this at a media “Meet and Greet” organised by the Commission on Friday in Abuja.

Rimi said Nigerians had a role to play in driving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and ensuring the growth and development of the country, adding that the media was not left out.

“So it is essential that we make Nigeria work in whatever shape or forms we can. We are all stakeholders in this, and at every level, everybody has a role to play.

“There are countries where you never hear the press talking wrong about their country, no matter how the story goes, they spin it to their benefit.

“So let us try to do that. Let us be ambassadors. Let us promote Nigeria and promote the good things about Nigeria,” she said.

The CEO acknowledged that there might be instances where we get it wrong and things were not done as they should, but it was up to us to act as ambassadors.

Rimi said, “everybody is an ambassador of this country, and we must ensure that Nigeria is seen positively worldwide.

” Let us highlight the good stories; let us learn to support each other so that investors will be attracted to the country, and we will be able to grow the economy.”

While reiterating the mandate of the Commission, Rimi said NIPC was set up to facilitate and promote access to investors in the country and retain the ones already in existence.

She said,” if nobody traps these people and gives them the support they need, other countries are competing with Nigeria, so we must be very intentional.

” So our job is to bridge that gap between the private sector and government.

“To ensure that our investors, be they foreign or domestic, incoming or already here, that we ensure their experience and economic activities in Nigeria are fruitful and beneficial.

“This is because if they do well, we do well; we know the resultant effects, the multiplier effects that a successful investment will have on our economy, job creation, diversification of the economy, and all of that.”

According to her, the commission is realigning its focus and efforts to key into the new administration and Mr President’s eight-point agenda.

She thanked the media for the support the commission had enjoyed in the past and expressed optimism that such supportive cooperation would continue.

Rimi said,” as I settle down, I will continue to depend on your support to promote the commission’s activities.

“As we go into the next year (2024), by God’s grace, we will keep you abreast of the developments as they occur.

” Please look at us as an open agency. Our doors and ears are open; we will listen to constructive criticism and information, verify what we can, and provide you with what we can.

” But it is a partnership that we all exist in the same ecosystem, and so we must coexist harmoniously, cordially, and respectfully.”

The NIPC boss then pledged a stronger partnership with the media in the coming year while wishing everyone God’s continued blessings, guidance protection, good health, and all prosperity in 2024.

Also speaking, Mr Ifeanyi Onuba, the President of the Commerce and Industry Correspondent Association of Nigeria (CICAN), pledged the members’ commitment to showcase the commission in good light.

Onuba also called on the commission to carry every member of the association along in all its activities.

He said this would enable them to contribute their quota in disseminating the right news/information in a manner that would benefit NIPC and the country’s interest. (NAN)

