Investment in human capital devt. key to Ekiti’s future – Dep. Gov.

Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Human Capital Development to expand citizens’ access to better standard of living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egbeyemi performed the inauguration of the committee in his office in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to the deputy governor, investment in human capital development is critical to the future of the state, as it will help the citizens to realise their potential.

He said that the development would put the state on the path of advancing human capital development and contributing to the improvement of Nigeria’s human capital development index.

Egbeyemi, who is the chairman of the committee, said that investment in human capital by government would help in ensuring that every resident of the state had the opportunity of earning decent incomes, living a healthy life and contributing to the society.

According to him, the Fayemi led-administration strongly believes that an educated, healthy and productive population is essential to reducing poverty as well as achieving sustainable economic growth and prosperity, and is committed to seeing that happen.

Egbeyemi, who explained that human development was about investing in people through nutrition, healthcare, quality education and skills, tasked the committee members to deliver on the assignment given to them.

“With this inter-ministerial committee in place, the state is on the path to advancing human capital development and contributing to the improvement of Nigeria’s human capital index.

“Building human capital is a fail-proof approach to building successful society and is the most important long-term investment we can make for the future of Ekiti people,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Project Consultant, Dr Dayo Adeyanju, said that Ekiti was one of the states in the South-West zone enjoying the support of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on issues of human capital development.

Adeyanju urged the committee to come up with strategies that would boost healthcare delivery, prevent child mortality, make education more accessible and enhance the investment that would boost employment in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee include: Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani and Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye.

Others are: Special Adviser to the Governor on Human Capital Development and Allied Matters, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Empowerment, Mrs Bolaji Olagbaju and some senior civil servants. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

