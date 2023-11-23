Investing in road infrastructure to boost economic activities in FCT – Wike

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says FCT Administration’s investment in road infrastructure will boost economic activities in the capital city, Abuja.

Wike stated this during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in the capital city on Wednesday.

The minister inspected the Outer Southern Expressway which stretched from A.A Rano, behind the villa through Deeper Life Junction, SARS, Apo roundabout to Wasa District.The road is being constructed by China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC) Nigeria Limited.Wike also inspected the Northern N-20 Expressway in Jahi District being constructed by Gilmor Construction firm.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had on Tuesday inspected roads B12, B6, and Circle Road in Central Area, Abuja as well as Southern Parkway.According to him, the roads once completed will boost economic activities in the FCT.

“This is what the people want. It is not theory; it is practical. let them see the action. They have lost hope, but hope is coming back through the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.“When I came on board, these roads were abandoned and I had to invite the contractors, and then we sat down and agreed on the way to fund the projects.“The contractors have assured us that these roads will be completed on time.

”Wike said that some of the projects have been earmarked to mark the President Tinubu one year in office, adding that there would be a lot of road commissioning in Abuja soon.He commended the contractors for the job done so far and urged them not to lower the quality of work.“I am pleased that the people are happy as they are satisfied with what President Tinubu administration is doing.

“It is not magic; it is a matter of commitment to satisfy our people. When you do the right thing, the people will jubilate,” the minister said.

By Philip Yatai(NAN)

