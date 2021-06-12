Invest more in human capital development, expert tasks organisations

A human resource management expert, Mrs Faith Akintunde, has urged organisations and business owners to invest hugely in human capital development for optimum performance.

Akintunde gave the advice at the public presentation of her book, ‘360° Career’, on Friday in Lagos.

The event had the theme: “Equipping Corporate Professionals to Maximise Opportunities”.

According to the author, such an investment is required to keep an organisations going, especially in the face of the global economic challenges, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

”I strongly believe that people are the strongest competitive edge that any company can have.

“This is because the more investment you can make in people, the more the chances of the organisation doing well.

”What inspired the outcome of the book we are launching today is my strong passion in human capacity development.

”Some organisation have the passion or desire to invest in workforce, but do not have the financial ability while some have the ability but do not have the resources.

”Some believe in the long-term potential for investing in people.

”There are, however, some organisations that would want to invest in people but because they do not have the assurance that if they invest in such people, the people will, in return, invest in them,” she said.

Quoting Richard Brandson, she said: You can train people and expect that they are going to leave you, but what happens if they do not leave you?

”Why not train them with the intention and desire that they will stay, because if they indeed stay, they are going to deploy the knowledge and the capability that you have developed in them into the organisation.”

Akintunde, a productivity coach and Founder of HR Pro Leverage (HRPL), said that investment in people would last for a lifetime.

According to her, such an investment will outlast the organisation.

Akintunde added that investment in people would make them well-equipped and well-positioned to give back their capabilities, expertise and experiences into the organisations, thereby becoming determinants of how far such organisations could go.

She said that many organisations would want to prioritise resources during crises, adding that such organisations would want to look at critical indices that if overlooked, might jeoroadise their growth.

”Now in the face of such situations, training is one of those things that determines the extent of capacity that is in an organisation.

” For me, if there is crisis, I will rather advice that you do not sack people, but find a way to still develop them with your internal resources.

”There are actually people that can train others in an organisation. In such a situation, they (organisations) should use internal subject matter experts that can still train people.

”It is not every training that requires one to put in much money. You have people who are already operating at a higher level, who can train those coming up.”

The human resource management expert called on tertiary institutions to step up in equipping students with adequate skills.

She said that this would go a long way in preparing them for the world of works and national development.

”There is this conversation for the need for a handshake between universities or tertiary institutions and the corporate space.

”There is also the need to encourage universities to redesign their curriculum in such a way that it will match with the needs in the corporate space so that by the time we produce graduates, they will be very useful not only to themselves but also to the nation at large,” she said.

According to her, 360° Career is a career guide that every professional will need to excel.

”It is your journey to greatness, you need some one with you and that person is this 360° Career book.

”It is a 148-page book with eight chapters that will teach you how you can craft your curriculum in a way that recruiters can easily find something that will attract them.

”In addition, it contains exciting contents that will expose you to how you can prepare yourself for an interview and when you get the job, how to manage your boss.

”In a case where the environment is difficult, it also teaches you how to navigate, and as an individual, how to expect the prospects in your career,” Akintunde said. (NAN)