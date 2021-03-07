An NGO, Human Development Initiatives (HDI), on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to invest more in the provision of affordable healthcare system and support the entrepreneurship drive of women.

The Executive Director of HDI, Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, said in a statement issued in Lagos that government could achieve a lot in the area of poverty reduction by prioritising the economic empowerment of women.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the International Women Day (IWD) is celebrated globally on March 8 of every year.

NAN also reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’.

Owasanoye said that HDI would be marking the 2021 IWD by organising a special event, tagged: “A Day Out With Wives.”

The executive director said that the NGO had chosen the theme: “Understanding the New Normal: Empowering Women to deal with Health and Socio-economic Implications,” to reflect the new global reality, ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All women have the right to stand tall against discrimination, exploitation, violence and intimidation.

“After this programme, I want you to take a personal decision to invest in self-development and build your capacity so as to be able to fully participate and get involved in contributing to local, national and global development.

“I want to encourage you to always make a difference wherever you find yourself; to challenge inequality, injustice and all forms of abuse and non-inclusiveness against yourself, other women and children,” Owasanoye said.

The executive director noted that ‘A Day Out With Wives’ was a program earmarked for married women between ages 20 and 50.

According to her, the programme is aimed at building the capacity of married women to better handle psychological and socio-economic challenges, especially in the context of a worldwide pandemic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

