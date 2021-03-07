Invest more in healthcare system, support entrepreneurship drive for women, NGO urges FG

March 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



An , Human Development Initiatives (HDI), on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to invest more the provision of affordable healthcare system and support the entrepreneurship drive of .

The Executive Director of HDI, Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, said a issued Lagos that government could achieve a lot the area of poverty reduction by prioritising the economic empowerment of .

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the International Day (IWD) is celebrated globally on March 8 of every year.

NAN also reports that the theme for this year’s is: ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’.

Owasanoye said that HDI would be marking the 2021 IWD by organising a special event, tagged: “A Day Out With Wives.”

The executive director said that the had chosen the theme: “Understanding the New Normal: Empowering Women to deal with and Socio-economic Implications,” to reflect the new global reality, ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All women have the right to stand tall against discrimination, exploitation, violence and intimidation.

“After this programme, to take a personal decision to invest in self-development and build your capacity so as to be able to fully and get involved in contributing to local, and global development.

to encourage to always make a difference wherever find yourself; to challenge inequality, injustice and all forms of abuse and non-inclusiveness against yourself, other women and children,” Owasanoye said.

The executive director noted that ‘A Day Out With Wives’ was a program earmarked for married women between ages 20 and 50.

According to her, the programme is aimed at building the capacity of married women to better handle psychological and socio-economic challenges, especially in the context of a worldwide pandemic. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,