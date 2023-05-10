Invest In Maritime Sector, Nimasa Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called on Nigerians in diaspora to consider investing in the country’s maritime sector, describing it as the next big thing packed with assets to fuel the growth of the economy.

NIMASA’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR, made the call during the closing ceremony of the Global African Diaspora Symposium, themed, ‘Building stronger connections between Africa and the Global Diaspora,’ in Abuja.

Representing the DG, the Director, Special Duties, Mr Isichie Osamgbi said, “the maritime sector is an untapped gold in the country and we see it as the future oil. The assets in the maritime industry – we call it the ‘blue economy’ is far greater than you can imagine. So we believe it is something worth investing in now. An investment in the maritime sector in Nigeria is considered well invested funds “

On her part, the Director General, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) – organizers of the Symposium, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed appreciation to NIMASA for their support to the programme and urged participants interested in the maritime industry to reach out to the Agency for clarity.