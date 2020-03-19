Invest in conference tourism, FCT Minister urges private sector

In order to make Abuja a major hub for conference tourism, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called on private sector organisations, to consider investing in the conference tourism sector of the FCT, by building world class international conference centers and five star hotels in the nation’s capital.

He spoke through his Chief of Staff, Malam Muhammed Bashir Mai-Borno, when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Council of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, on a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

Bello said FCTA was willing to provide land for investors that have the intention of providing world class conference facilities in the FCT.

The Chairman of the Council, Engr. Joe Nwakwue disclosed that the Society intended to bid for the hosting of either the 2027 or 2030 SPE International Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition and solicited for the cooperation of the FCTA to bring this plan to fruition.

Representative of the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Borno (5th Left), Chairman, Nigeria Council of Society of Petroleum Engineers, Engr. Joe Nwakwue (4th left), Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin (3rd left) and other members of the FCTA and SPE following the courtesy visit

“Typically, it’s cities that bid and we facilitate it because it’s our industry. It’s a global event in every sense of the word. The Council met and we said we are going to bid for this in 2027 or 2030, depending on our state of preparedness.

“But before we could do that, we have to find a city that will host this large crowd and we thought Abuja will be the most appropriate location to do that. So, we said let’s come and sit with you, share our vision and see if we get any traction in terms of what we can do to proceed with this plan.”

Mr Nwakwue also disclosed that there were enormous benefits accruable to FCT, if Abuja won the rights to host the event, especially in the travel and tourism sector.

The Hon Minister encouraged the Society to, as an organisation, consider investing in the hospitality and conferencing sector as part of efforts of hosting the 2027 or 2030 SPE international Conference and Exhibition.

Other staff of the FCTA present at the meeting include the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin and Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed the Director Engineering Services of the FCDA.