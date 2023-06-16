Invasion of Matawalle Houses: Court gives 48 hours for return of vehicles, other properties to its premises

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal High Court Gusau has on Thursday June 15th, 2023 given 48 hours to all those involved in the invasion and removal of vehicles and personal effects of the two residences of the immediate past governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle to domicile same at the court premises pending the determination of the court.

In an order issued by the court, the presiding judge AB Aliyu directed that the respondents in a suit number FHC/GS/CS/30/2023 filed by counsel to former governor Matawalle, N S Na’ige Esq, the federal high court directed the return of all the vehicles and other items with written inventory of the removed items and bring them under its custody, pending the determination of the court on the matter.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara state, the Department of State Services DSS and the NSCDC from taking any further step in connection with the matter and to stay away from all actions, pending the hearing and determination of the motion in the matter.

The court fixed 28th of June 2023 for the determination of the applicant’s

Former governor Matawalle approached the court following an allegation levelled against him by Zamfara government that he went away with about 17 vehicles belonging to the government as well as breaking into his two houses located in Maradun his home town and Gusau the state capital carting away over 40 vehicles and other personal effects belonging to his family.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

