Invalid license: NMDPRA seals 75 tafilling stations, gives May 31 deadline for compliance’

By Victor Adeoti

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in Osun has sealed 75 filling stations for operating without valid licenses and other infractions in the state.

Mr Kunle Adeyemo, the NMDPRA State Coordinator, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The coordinator said that the filling stations were sealed during a surveillance operation of the agency in April.

Adeyemo said that during the surveillance operation, 301 filling stations were visited across the state.

According to him, the intense surveillance of the agency revealed that many of the filling stations in the state do not have valid operational licences.

Adeyemo said in line with the Federal Government’s directive, all petroleum marketers have till May 31 to get their valid licences.

He said any petroleum marketer who failed to adhere to the deadline would be severely sanctioned and penalised.

Adeyemo frowned at marketers who have turned their filling stations to parking space, car wash and cash point.

He expressed regret that some others operated without safety facilities, engaging in pump adjustment, using untrained attendants and engaging in other infractions and urged them to desist from such.

“It is important to state that the charges for the above infractions have been increased by the Federal Government.

“We implore petroleum marketers to start conforming to the rules guiding the operation of filling stations in the state and also meet up with the May 31 deadline, as NMDPRA surveillance team will be all out to monitor compliance.

“We urge all marketers to abide by the above to avoid being sanctioned.

Adeyemo also said that the agency had a meeting with leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on the need for their members to obtain valid licences and also abide with the rules guiding the operation of filling stations.

He said the Vice-Chairman of IPMAN, Ibadan depot, in charge of Oyo and Osun states, Alhaji Lekan Leklaw, pleaded with the agency to give members of the Union time to comply with the directive. (NAN)