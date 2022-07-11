 Inuwa mourns Gombe Emirate senior council member

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed sadness over the death of Ajiyan Gombe and Senior District Head of Kwami, Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi .

This is contained in a condolence message signed by Ismail Misili, Director General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe on Monday.

Inuwa described the passage of the traditional leader as a huge loss to the state and the nation.

The deceased died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 94, after a protracted illness.

He was one of the king makers in Gombe Emirate that witnessed the emergence of late Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar in 1984.

The governor said the deceased was an iconic figure, reputable educationist and highly respected leader in the state.

“Throughout the 53 years of reign as a district head, the deceased was known for preaching peace and championing the course of unity and harmony, not only within his domain but across the entire state,” he said.

According to him, the late traditional leader left behind a huge vacuum and indelible footprints, adding that the government will surely miss his fatherly guidance and counsels.

He urged the family members to sustain his legacies of honour, dignity and selfless service.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Gombe Emirate council, the people of Kwami district and the entire Kwami community over the monumental loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus.

Funeral prayer for the deceased is scheduled for Monday, by 2:30pm at Malam Sidi, headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

