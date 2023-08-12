Intrigues as El-Rufai travels overseas after ‘withdrawing’ interest in Tinubu’s cabinet

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai, has travelled overseas. He traveled Thursday night.

Newsdiaryonline sources said he was sighted at an airport boarding a flight Thursday night.

His trip came amid reports that he has withdrawn his interest in becoming a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government.The story of El-Rufai’s withdrawal of interest in Tinubu’s incoming cabinet was broken by Premium Times.

Sources told Newsdiaryonline that there are many dimensions to the former governor’s withdrawal of interest ranging from intrigues by some of El-Rufai’s hitherto close associates and opposition by some other powers who are now influential in the government. There could be yet unknown reasons,insider’s say

Newsdiaryonline learnt that one of these powers sees frustrating El-Rufai out of any major role in government as payback time.

Even more, it was further learnt that a renowned activist used one of his associates to write one of the petitions against the former governor of Kaduna state.

It is an open secret that the former Governor was a staunch campaigner for Tinubu and the need for power shift to the south, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

El-Rufai led the struggle against attempts to make former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate.It could be recalled that the party’s chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu had declared Lawan the consensus candidate: a move that was aborted.

He equally rallied his colleagues against the CBN Naira redesign which even Tinubu kicked against, during his Emi Lokan declaration in Abeokuta.

Newsdiaryonline also learnt that despite El-Rufai’s staunch support for Tinubu, the former governor’s critics are now claiming that his “original loyalty oscillated between former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo”.Such insider’s are claiming that El-Rufai was a latter-day supporter of president Tinubu, hence the renewed opposition to his nomination as a minister.

Whether El-Rufai’s decision to withdraw from the ministerial race was unexpected is yet unknown. It is equally not known whether el-Rufai, who is not known for keeping quiet on major issues, will sooner or later open up on the unfolding intrigues.

Attempts to reach him by Newsdiaryonline failed as he was discovered to have traveled overseas.

So far, despite all his efforts and renowned support for the president, El-Rufai’s confirmation as a minister after screening by the Senate was stalled.Two other nominees have also not yet been confirmed.Senate President Godswill Akpabio cited security reasons.

Will the President succeed in convincing El-Rufai’s opponents to let his nominee be? Will El-Rufai change his mind and accept the offer if Senate invites him for further screening? Only time will tell.

