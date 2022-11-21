Int’l Men’s Day: The Electoral Hub celebrates men who support women, youth inclusion

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub has celebrated men who have supported women, youth, and People With Disabilities, PWDs, inclusion in governance.

In a statement, the Director, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels revealed that

on November 19, 2022, that the organization joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Men’s Day.

She recalled that on February 8, 1991, the project of International Men’s Day celebration was conceived and subsequently inaugurated on 7 February 1992 by Thomas Oaster.

According to her, it has since been celebrated annually on November 19, in over 80 countries worldwide to recognize and honor the impact of men in their families, groups, societies, and nations.

Hamman – Obels also disclosed that it is observed to focus on men’s health, improving gender relations, highlighting male role models, and promoting positive expressions of masculinity. It’s an opportunity to recognize men who don’t fall into traditional manifestations of masculinity.

She therefore revealed that the organization used the opportunity of the International Men’s Day Celebration to acknowledge and celebrate men that have tremendously supported the inclusion of women, youths, and PWDs in governance.

She said,”The theme for the 2022 International Men’s Day “Men leading by example” is unique in the sense that it seeks to honor men who have set the pace and trajectory for young boys by not conforming to traditional patriarchal mentality but rather supporting gender equity by their actions.

“International Men’s Day is an opportunity for people of goodwill everywhere, to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives, for the contributions they make to the society for the greater good of all.

“The Day celebrates the positive values men bring to the world, national development, their families, and the society at large. It is a worldwide celebration that recognizes and celebrates the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of men, while highlighting the issues they face in today’s world. Considering this, and in line with IRIAD commitments to promoting gender equity, we celebrate Dr Kole Shettima, Professor Attahiru Jega, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, Professor Mohammad Kuna, Mr. Friday Olokor, amongst many others who have been supportive in advocating for women rights and inclusion in the electoral processes and beyond.”

Hamman – Obels expressed concern over the use of young boys by politicians to perpetuate violence for their personal gains, and therefore urged politicians to dissuade from this practice that would foment violence come 2023 general elections.

“With few months to the 2023 general election, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub is concerned about the use of young men and young boys by politicians to perpetuate violence for their personal gains. Therefore, we urge political parties and politicians to dissuade for using young men and boys to perpetrate violence and chaos in the forthcoming election.

“We also encourage the young men and boys to shun any call to cause violence in the election as that would put their future and lives at risks.

“Finally, in celebrating the International Men’s Day, it is important to note that it is a day to strategically move forward to the long-term approach of ensuring that men and boys are also part of the gender equality movement for transforming masculinity,” she stated.



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

