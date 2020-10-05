Int’l Friendly: Etebo out, as Super Eagles officials arrive in Austria

Super Eagles and Galatasary SK, Turkey midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has been ruled out of the international friendly match between Nigeria and two North African countries – Algeria and Tunisia.

The team’s Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that Etabo pulled out after he sustained an injury in club’s lone goal defeat to Kasımpaşa FC at the weekend in a Turkish league encounter.

Ibitoye said most of the players are expected to arrive in the team’s camp at Hotel Die Zeit, Austria.