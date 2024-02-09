Int’l cooperation, collaboration key to protecting civilians in armed conflicts – Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno says international cooperation and collaboration are indispensable in addressing the challenges of protecting civilians in armed conflicts.

Zulum said this on Friday in Kaduna while presenting a lecture, being a Guest Speaker in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) seminar as part of activities marking the institution’s 60 years anniversary.

The theme of the seminar was “Protection of Civilians in Conflict”.According to Zulum, the protection of civilians in armed conflict was a critical and complex challenge that demands urgent attention and concerted efforts from the international community.He added that in spite of the existence of international humanitarian law and various mechanisms aimed at safeguarding civilians, the reality often failed short of ensuring their safety and well-being.Zulum equally said that one of thekey issues was the blatant disregard for the rules ofengagement by some state and non-state actorsinvolved in armed conflicts.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks and the use of tactics that cause excessive harm to non-combatants persist, leading to devastating consequences for civilianpopulations,”he lamented.Speaking further, Zulum said the changing nature of armed conflicts, with the rise of non-state actors and the blurred lines between military and civilian spaces, poses new challenges to the protection of civilians.He added that humanitarian actors faced numerous obstacles indelivering aid and assistance to those in need, including restricted access, insecurity, and attacks on humanitarian personnel.

He, therefore, said the protection of civilians inarmed conflict required a holistic and persistentapproach that encompasses legal, political, andhumanitarian dimensions.The governor restated the need toreinforce commitment towards upholdinginternational humanitarian law, enhancement ofaccountability mechanisms, and adaptivestrategies to the evolving nature of conflict.

By so doing, Zulum said, the international community could strive towards creating a world where civilians were

shielded from the horrors of war, their rights

and dignity preserved even in the midst of

armed conflicts.

He also said the international community must

strengthen mechanisms to hold perpetrators

accountable for their actions by ensuring that

justice was served and acted as a deterrent for

future violations.

Zulum equally

said the international community must

adapt its strategies and legal frameworks to address the evolving dynamics and develop

innovative approaches to ensure the safety of civilians in conflict zones.

“Efforts

should be intensified to facilitate unimpeded

access to affected areas, allowing for the timely and effective delivery of humanitarian

assistance.

“States, international

organisations, and civil society must work together to promote respect for international

humanitarian law, strengthen accountability

mechanisms, and develop comprehensive

strategies to prevent and respond to violations,”Zulum said.

Earlier, the Commandant of NDA, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, said it has in its 60 years upheld

unwavering commitment to the protection of the nation and its citizens.

He added that the academy, which was established in February 1964, was aimed at meeting the urgent need for an autonomous

institution for the training of officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Ochai, therefore, said the academy’s 60th anniversary was a tribute to the institution’s resilience,

adaptability, and unwavering

dedication to its mission.

He stressed that as Nigeria

grapples with evolving security

challenges, the academy remained an

indispensable asset.

According to him, it nurtures a cohort of officers who would safeguard the nation’s interests and uphold the values of duty, honour and country.

“In fulfilling

its purpose, the academy has since its

inception to date, commissioned over 30,000 military officers including several

others from our sister African countries.

”They include Benin Republic, Chad, Guinea,

The Gambia, Republic of Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“The academy has been instrumental in producing officers who have made significant contribution to our national security, peacekeeping mission and humanitarian efforts,”Ochai said

The commandant said the theme of the seminar resonated with the paramount importance of the armed forces role in not only defending borders, but also in shielding the society, and civilians who entrusted them with their safety.

He restated the academy’s commitment in continuing to inculcate in officers cadets to uphold the highest standard of professionalism, integrity and loyalty in the service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina Mohammed, also delivered the second lecture virtually, with the theme “Weaponisation of Sex and Protection of Rights of Women in Conflict”.

NAN also reports

that a panel discussion, which featured in the seminar, had the Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba as one of the panelists.(NAN)