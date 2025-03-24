INTERVIEW: Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a firm believer in the Rule of Law – Commissioner

Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Binji is the Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. He was appointed in 2023 by Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State. Before joining the Sokoto State Government as State Counsel in 2005, he was Deputy Head of Chambers at Nagarta Law Chambers Sokoto. He has worked as a Legal Officer with the Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission, the Sokoto State Board of Internal Revenue as Secretary/Legal Adviser. At Ministry of Justice, Sokoto State he rose to the position of Director by 2022, by dint of hard work. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is benefiting tremendously from his experience. Statutorily the Attorney General is a Member of Body of Benchers, Nigeria and member of Nigeria Council of Legal Education and by implication a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Binji, a 2000 law graduate of the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto has certainly come a long way and is definitely leaving his footprint on the sands of time. In this syndicated interview Honourable Nasiru Mohammed Binji spoke about the challenges and the achievements of his ministry.



Question: Honorable Attorney General and Commissionerfor Justice, you certainly have been an activist, Attorney General, and you have most often eloquently expressed your position on constitutional issues in words and actions. Before going into some issues like the amendment of the local government law 2009 that generated some controversy….theway I hate the word, I want to ask your opinion about the role of law in good governance?

Answer: Yes about the role of law in good governance. I don’t think there can be good governance if there is no law, because law is the foundation of any civilized society. No society, no law. So law is the foundation. So if we are talking about good governance, we must have the necessary law to guide us. So they both go hand in hand. And I must also stress that adherence to the rule of law is important for good governance. The importance of the rule of law is to keep government in check,within their legal boundaries. Good governance is essentially about what is in the best interest of the people.



Question: So are you telling me in the animal kingdom that they have laws?

Answer: That is abstract, but I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that they have law. If you watch the Wildlife documentary you would have seen that animals establish and defend their territories for food and even mating rights. Even submissive behaviors to dominant animals indicates law and order and arbitration when there is conflict to ensure that peace reigns. On a lighter note, am sure you have read the “Animal Farm” where the pigs came up with the Seven Commandments- “whatever goes upon two legs is an enemy” and the law that no “animal shall sleep in a bed “.

Question: You want to talk about lion the king of the jungle?

Answer: There are leaders, there are established principles. For example when the more powerful animals approach the river to drink water the weaker ones give way- that is their own system, accepted by them, that is their way of life. But what is the difference between them and human beings is that we have laws- divine laws, man – made laws and agreed consensus to adopt certain principles to guide our life and relationships.



Question: Unless when there are breaches?

Answer: And whenever there are breaches, there are sanctions. According to some philosophers, wherever there is law, there must be sanctions, because if there are no sanctions people have the tendency to commit offenses.



Question: So if there are no laws, there would be no breaches. Are you saying that there would be no crime without laws?

Answer: There must be law. Committing crimes is human nature …you are free to conclude that man was created to commit offenses. The safeguard is the creation of laws to stop them, and this has been philosophically and jurisprudentially proven. In the modern system, when there is no law, there is no crime. But once there are laws, there are offenses, and when you run foul of it sanctions are applied.



Question: By way of summary, you are of the firm position that law is critical for good governance?

Answer: Of course, because laws are the foundation of civilized existence.



Question: Many people, including legal practitioners, are of the opinion that Nigeria has more than enough laws for effective governance, and that the problem is lack of enforcement. I want to quote justice Solebo, who recently retired from the Lagos State Judiciary. She said, and I quote: “Weak enforcement and not laws, is Nigeria’s challenge”. Do you agree with her submission, that’s one part of my question, and why, and if you disagree, why do you humbly disagree with Her lordship?



Answer: There is absolutely no doubt that Nigeria has very good laws and her laws can compete favorably with laws in other countries or other jurisdictions, particularly in the Commonwealth. The problem is the lack of enforcement. It’s a significant problem due to several factors- impunity, delay in court proceedings and all these contribute to the challenges of law enforcement.



Question: But why the Commonwealth, and why Not America?

Answer: Our legal system is fashioned after the English common law. So we are part of the Commonwealth. And, as she said, we are not lacking in laws that can help in good governance. We have good and adequate laws to guide the conduct of our leaders and we the led.



Question: So you agree with her submission?

Answer: I wholeheartedly agree with her.



Question: So if enforcement is the issue, what is the way forward?

Answer: Allow me to shock you….Nigerians are not that lawless.



Question: Do you mean this from the bottom of your heart?

Answer: Yes, we are not lawless, there might be instances of lawlessness, like the banditry in the North – West, the insurgency in the North -East and other forms of crisis in the South -South and elsewhere in Nigeria. But these instances are not overwhelming, because Nigerians are governed by laws. We are not lawless, as some people would think. To the contrary we are very law-abiding citizens.



Question: Can you confirm with statistics that Nigerians are not lawless,using record on convictions or number of cases to back up this assertion?

Answer: I can’t give you the statistics for the whole country,but based on statistics from my own jurisdiction… Sokoto state, a state of over 7 million people I can confidently insist that we are not a lawless people.



Question: Are you saying that the population of Sokoto State is 7 million people by the last population census?

Answer: Like you know Nigeria unfortunately hasn’t been able to conduct a national census since 2006, so we have no choice but to resort to estimation. Back to the question, in Sokoto State maybe we have about 400 criminal cases in our high courts and other courts. So, for a state of about 7 million people with just about 400 cases, you will certainly agree with me that using Sokoto State as an example that we are not lawless.



Question: But compared to Lagos?

Answer: I don’t know. I definitely won’t comment about Lagos State, because I don’t know the number of cases they have. But remember that Lagos State has a population of about 30 million, so going by their population they are likely to have more cases in their high courts. So again I insist that Nigeria is not a lawless society and that people have high regards for laws.



Question: By your assertion it seems that Judges in Sokoto state are not being overworked?

Answer: I want to agree with you that they are not overworked, not just because our people are law abiding, but because we have 24 judges in Sokoto State High Court. The number has helped ensure that the judges are not overwhelmed with cases.



Question: How many divisions?

Answer: There are five divisions. We also have about 40 magistrates and many Judges of the Sharia Courts so our judiciary is vibrant.



Question: So they are on holidays?

Answer: No, they are not on holidays. They are performing their judicial duties as expected of them.



Question: Because, clearly they are not overworked….

Answer: They are significantly up to the task….it is just that they are not overwhelmed by the number of cases assigned to their respective courts.

Question: But is this an indication that people of Sokoto State prefer using the Alternative Dispute Mechanism (ADM)?

Answer: First some background. In the olden days the traditional institutions settled disputes between their subjects through an informal dispute resolution mechanism. There were no courts as we know them now. The ADM began to gain ground from about 1976 after the Pound Conference on the Causes of Public Dissatisfaction with the Administration of Justice, which called for more efficient and diverse dispute resolution methods. The ADR emerged as a social and legal reform movement in the United States due to several factors like the rising legal costs, overcrowded courts and more importantly a growing preference by litigants for a faster and more efficient dispute resolution methods. So this is the genesis of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). So it evolved through medieval practices and has gained prominence in modern legal systems as a response to the limitations of traditional litigation, where the elders acted as trusted arbitrators. So arbitration is the preferred method and the courts have endorsed it. …it’s faster and less acrimonious. It hardly leaves a party to a case bitter because decisions are reached by consensus and the judge only adopts it.



Question: Mr. Attorney General will I be right to say that law is constantly evolving, which explains the need for reforms and amendments?

Answer: The main responsibility of the National Assembly and various State Houses of Assembly is to make laws for good governance in Nigeria and this function includes amendment, repeal and enactment of laws. There are also Law Reform Commissions at both the federal and state levels, which have the responsibility to review and reform archaic laws. So laws are constantly changing because society is changing too. Take the developments in the Social Media …in cases where there were no laws we have a responsibility to enact laws to guide its use and where the laws are outdated we have a duty to amend the laws to bring them into conformity with the realities of the day. There are several other examples that I can cite why amendments are necessary.



Question: Even in terms of fines?

Answer: Of course, if you go through our laws before the various amendments were effected you will understand why the amendments became extremely necessary. For instance we can’t have fines in pounds when our legal tender is naira. Or a situation where the fine is not in tandem with the crime. So amendments do take into account the economic reality. So like they say change is the only constant thing. And once this is so there must be amendments to bring the old into to conformity with the new.

Question: Mr. AG, what reforms are you working on in Sokoto State. In terms of your laws?

Answer: In terms of our laws? Yes, if you recollect I began by saying that, since society is constantly evolving, and that there’s the need for laws to be amended, repealed, and reviewed, to bring them into conformity with the realities of the day….so we are dispassionately looking at our laws to see the ones that we need to subject to an amendment. And you know that an amendment can be just the change of a word “a” to “it”. If we want to change the name of Sokoto North Local Government Area for instance…that would be a constitutional amendment and that must be approved by the National Assembly and at least 24 States Houses of Assembly…amendments are not something you engage in for fun.



Question: So this is something that’s constantly ongoing….

Answer: It’s constantly ongoing. Last year, we got the Sokoto State House of Assembly to amend some laws and even now we are working on more laws that we are of the opinion need to be amended. You must acknowledge my Governor as a firm believer in the Rule of Law and in constitutionalism.



Question: Would they be as controversial as some of the last amendments which we would definitely talk about?

Answer: We only carried out our legitimate duties by proposing amendments to some laws and the State House of Assembly agreed with us and duly effected the amendments after engagement with critical stakeholders…it is only some mischievous people that tried to tag them as controversial. There was nothing controversial about the laws rather they were to advance good governance.



Question: Let’s talk about the laws that attracted attention to Sokoto State. Last year Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto pushed through the House of Assembly some consequential amendment to some laws – the amendment to the Sokoto State Discrimination against Persons with Disability Commission Law of 2021, the Sokoto State Local Government Law 2009 which unfortunately generated the controversy. Others were the Tenancy Control Safety of Persons Law, Zakat and Endowment Commission Law, among others, tell me were the amendments absolutely necessary. Or is it that you added all these other laws to the Sokoto State Local Government Law of 2009 to hide your real intention?

Answer: Let me begin by talking about the three laws, the Discrimination against Persons with Disability Commission’s Law, the Zakat and Endowment Commission’s Law, the Tenancy Control and Safety of Persons Commission Law. These three laws were Styled by the immediate past administration of Aminu Tambuwal as commissions, whereas by their functions they can only function as agencies of government. By designating them as commissions the law created a problem for them,because commissions are typically independent, and autonomous and not under the supervision of any ministry. So we thought that for efficiency, and accountability, that we should appropriately designate them as agencies of government under the supervision of certain ministries. Going by the provision of Section 197 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, there are only three statutory commissions for each state of the federation. And had it been the intention of the makers of the Constitution, if they had wanted all agencies of state to be commissions, they would have expressly stated so without any ambiguity. Under the 1999 Constitution as amended Section 197 provides for only the following statutory commissions- the State Independent Electoral Commission, the State Civil Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission, which are styled as commissions – they are independent, going by their nature, the nature of their work. You must agree with me that the State Independent Electoral Commission must be independent of the supervision of any ministry for it to function effectively, for the opposition party to have faith in its impartiality.



Question: So the State Independent Electoral Commission must be a Commission to carry out its functions?

Answer: Yes, it must be, by the nature of its function. Another one is the State Judicial Service Commission which also needs to be independent of the supervision of any ministry for it to carry out its functions effectively and without bias. This is why the Constitution styled them as commissions. Whereas these three laws that were styled by the former administration as commissions before the coming of the Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto administration can only function as agencies. There is no doubt that their operations as commissions were hampered … there were no checks and balances, and in some instances, some of the Chairmen were acting as Sole Administrators.



Question: Sole administrators?

Answer: Absolutely as sole administrators. You definitely have heard about absolute powers corrupting absolutely. So the governor was motivated by the purest of intentions to right wrongs which were affecting the smooth operation of government. So essentially it was to subject them to supervision of ministries or the departments of government. That is what informed the decision of the government to forward this amendment to the House of Assembly and nothing more.

Question: But the talk both in Sokoto State, and in some sections of the media was that the Local Government Law 2009 was a deliberate mischief that was targeted at certain quarters- was this the intention?

Answer: Absolutely no mischief was intended. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto- may Allah bless him- is a good man and as his Attorney General I can tell whoever cares to listen that his actions are always determined by public good. He is the last person whose official conduct would be informed by mischief. For the record there was no mischief intended, and the amendment was proposed in good faith. There were about four or five amendments made to the law. The first was in respect of Section 13 of the law that changed the tenure of elected chairmen and councilors…..



Question: From two years to three years.

Answer: The first amendment was to change the tenure of the Chairmen and Councillors from two(2) to three(3) years. You may wish to recall that the governor ran the 2023 governorship elections on Local Government Autonomy. It’s one of his 9- Point Smart Agenda. And as someone with good knowledge about the local government system he has always believed that the councils can deliver the goods if given the necessary support. And the question is what can an elected chairman achieve in two (2) years? So the governor in his wisdom deemed it fit to increase their tenure to enable them initiate and execute projects. And, again the governor thought that it would be the best thing to align the Sokoto State law with what is obtaining in the FCT where they have a tenure of four(4) years. It would interest you to know that before now the tenure was three (3) years, before it was changed to two (2) years in 2016 by the immediate past administration. The governor is a fair minded person. His argument which can’t be faulted is if truly the local government is a third tier of government why won’t its elected officials enjoy a reasonable tenure? The President, Governors and members of the state and national assembly all have a four (4) year tenure so why subject the councils to a two (2) years tenure? So he thought the best thing to do was to revert back, to the accepted three(3) years.



Question: So it is now three (3) years?

Answer: For chairmen and councilors, yes. The amendment was in respect of Section 13, then the other amendment…Section 14 was in respect of the amount of money for a purchase of nomination form for the Chairmanship position, and councilors. Before the amendment the nomination form for chairman was N50,000 and N25,000 for councilors, amounts that were definitely outdated because it was made in 2002. So the governor thought this amount was not realistic considering cost of conducting the election. So again the governor thought it better to give the State Independent Electoral Commission the power to determine the amount to be paid for nominations forms. So this would guide against any government in future having to push for the amendment of this particular section.



Question: This is being proactive…rather than the law being constantly amended just to change the amount…

Answer: Yes. We have given the Commission the latitude to operate, to determine the amount. So this amendment was in respect of Section 14.



Question: But how can you check arbitrariness. If the electoral commission decides to be funny…won’t you be creating another problem while trying to solve another?

Answer: No, we won’t. In amending the law we equally looked at what obtains at the federal level and in some other states. At the federal level it’s the Independent National Electoral commission which determines, decides on how much contestants have to pay for nomination forms. …so this matter is rested. The next amendment was in respect of Section 76 of the Local Government Law as it relates to the functions of the Sultanate Council in the appointment of Districts and Villages Heads. For lack of a better word I would call the problem of this section a drafting error, because in the previous provision the Sultanate Council was given the power to appoint Village and District Heads. But under the Nigerian constitution, executive powers under Section 5(2) of the Constitution, are vested in the governor. It is only the governor that can appoint, while the Sultanate Council recommends. The government took a good look at it because the law was unconstitutional. The government looked at it critically and concluded that appointment is an executive function.



Question: We are talking about the power of appointment?

Answer: Yes, executive powers which belongs to the governor exclusively. The power to appoint is an executive power. Executive powers of the state are solely vested in the governor by the provisions of the Constitution, which he exercises by himself or through the Deputy Governor or Members of the State Executive Council. The Constitution did not specify any other person that he can exercise the power through. Like I said earlier it was a drafting error and the error was a consequential one. The interesting thing is that even though that that error was contained in the provision, but it was never practiced. The practice which is common knowledge is that the Sultanate Council recommends to the governor people that are deemed qualified and eligible for appointment as village and District Heads. That has been the practice, so we thought it was better to amend this provision, to regularize it and to correct the error I talked about earlier. This was simply what we did, but somehow it was misunderstood.

Question: Politically misunderstood not legally?

Answer: Misunderstood by those who wanted to cause chaos and who thought they had found an issue to use for their political purposes.



Question: Eventually you were vindicated. There were no plots, there were no hidden agenda. If you remember during the Babangida regime every day, the newspapers were full of stories about a hidden agenda. So are you saying that the Sokoto State Local Government Law 2009 had no hidden agenda…and that also gave you the opportunity to harmonize all the laws?

Answer: Yes, we were eventually vindicated and more importantly that won the governor more friends from within and outside the state. Some well meaning people had called him to find out the true position of things and the governor had assured them that there was no hidden agenda in relation to the amendment of the local government law. During the Public Hearing organized by the Sokoto State House of Assembly part of my submission was the need for the laws to be consolidated because it had experienced more than four amendments. So I urged the House of Assembly to consolidate all the amendments. For example in 2016 there were two amendments, in 2018 there was one amendment, in 2024 there was an amendment. So all these amendments have now been consolidated into the Local Government Law of 2024. Going back to your earlier question, there was no intention whatsoever on the part of the government to ridicule the Sultanate Council. The governor has very high regards for the Sultan. And this was conveyed in clear terms to the people of Sokoto State. The opposition which was defeated tried to hijack it to cause disaffection for the government.



Question: They almost hijacked…

Answer: The rumour by some faceless groups that the amendment was a plot by the government to depose the Sultan was highly unfair, unfounded and politically motivated. At every opportunity I had made it abundantly clear that they were misdirecting themselves, because the law about the deposition of the Sultan was different from the law that was before the House of Assembly for amendment. Section 76, of the Local Government Law makes it clear that this provision relates only to the appointment of Village and District Heads, no more, no less. The law governing the appointment of His Eminence the sultan is governed entirely by a different law, which is the Chiefs Appointment and Deposition Law and we never contemplated amending. It is, as it were, nobody touched that law. Like I said before the mischief makers woefully failed and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto emerged stronger from the contrived attempt to drag his name in the mud.



Question: Now, if you have any reason to amend any other law you definitely would be extra careful, considering your experience because those mischief makers are still very much around and even if the reason for the amendment is genuine they would still twist it. Considering your experience would you still want to touch the law tomorrow?

Answer: Of course! If there are sufficient grounds we won’t be deterred by the mischief makers from doing what is best for the state. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto will never succumb to mobs and I think this statement was made and has been understood. Amendments to laws like I said earlier is a constant fact of life. So, the law can still be subjected to further amendments, because after the amendments by the Sokoto State House of Assembly the Supreme Court made its decision in respect to local government administration. Again, the judgement showed my Governor as someone ahead of his time. His firm believe in the local government system shows that his Local Government Autonomy agenda is well thought out.



Question: I was going to come to that….so the governor won’t be intimidated?

Answer: No. Once the Governor knows that he is on the right track you can’t dissuade him by mob action. If there is the need to amend the law the Governor would send the amendments to the Sokoto State House of Assembly to do the needful.



Question: Your governor is far ahead of his time. Local government autonomy is one of his 9- Point Smart Agenda….and the Supreme Court judgment confirmed his position. …

Answer: I want to absolutely agree with you that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a visionary leader. In 2022 when the governor emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and issued his manifesto…it didn’t resonate then with many people who didn’t understand that local government administration is an issue. So, the Sokoto State Government was not caught off guard by the Supreme Court judgement, because we were already practicing it…we were ready for it, and already implementing it ….so for us it was only a matter of dotting the “i’s” etc.



Question: Despite the good efforts by the opposition to paint Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto black, I’m sure he has demonstrated his democratic credentials by his insistence that the Constitution remains the ultimate source of laws of Sokoto state. Is Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto a democrat ?

Answer: Of course, he is a democrat. He believes in democracy as the best form of government. And this explains why since 2007 he wholeheartedly embraced politics as a vehicle to serve the people. And due to his passion for service he was appointed a Commissioner for eight years, Deputy Governor for four years. He contested and lost in a controversial manner in 2019 and by 2023 he was elected Governor. So collaboratively, he has been involved in mainstream politics for more than 16 years. What are the other attributes of a democrat? A democrat consults widely before taking decision and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto does this a lot……he values a wide range of perspectives, and values the free flow of ideas. He regularly asks for feedback from his aides and the people. He is a team player. The Deputy Governor acts with the full powers of the office for the governor whenever he is on leave or out of the state on official engagements.The Deputy Governor is also in charge of the ministry of works – you know the story of Deputy Governors in other states. Are you convinced that my governor is a democrat or you want more examples?



Question: The Laws that the Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has so far amended to some large extent reflect his bold vision for the state, especially in satisfying the basic needs of the people. How true is this my statement?

Answer: Absolutely yes. We have talked about the local government, the disability, the rural roads laws – which reflect the core believes and vision of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. His over 180 completed projects show a committed public servant who is in a hurry to get things done…there is no doubt that Sokoto State is changing and for the better.



Question: Even the blind can hear the noise of graders…

Answer: Absolutely yes. …



Question: The laws that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has passed or amended do not only reflect his bold vision- but the compassionate nature of him……the tenancy control and safety of persons law and the discrimination against persons with disability laws and all that. ….

Answer: You are absolutely right that the Governor is a compassionate man. For the first time in the history of Sokoto State the physically challenged have been given a sense of belonging, there is an agency for them. And the appointment of a Special Adviser shows the importance the Governor attaches to their issues. Last year, the Governor purchased tricycles and gave them free of charge to aid their movement. So, they are part of this calculations, yes, not just me and you. The law for instance makes it mandatory for walk ways to enable them access public buildings……….his establishment of the Skills and Empowerment Development is a further confirmation of his compassion and commitment to giving everyone a chance to succeed in life.

Question: How has it been as the Attorney – General and Commissioner of Justice. Has there been a transition as a lawyer working in a political environment,and did the politics of the amendment show you the other side of your office?

Answer: The Attorney General is a lawyer. The office is manned and managed by a lawyer. I started work in this ministry 20 years before I became the Attorney General. I still go to Court, I still have so many cases that I am prosecuting at the court. Nothing has changed because I am still professional in all that I do. Yes, am operating in a political environment, but I can’t afford to become partisan.



Question: Any political pressure?

Answer: From what quarter? If you are referring to the Governor…the answer is an emphatic no. No, interference whatsoever from him in respect of my assignment. And I think this has to do with the fact that he is also a professional and again because he wants to succeed. So, at every point he wants the best advice from me as his lawyer.



Question: But were you surprised by the reaction to the removal of the District Heads by the state government. For you, their case was a straightforward issue – cases of insubordination, aiding insecurity, land racketeering, conversion of public properties to personal use….yet it generated so much noise?

Answer: I wasn’t surprised, considering that we are operating in a political environment and we defeated an opposition that was inept but that is capable of mischief. So, because there would always be infiltration by opposition which wants to paint the government black, I expected some negative reaction but not at the scale. As government we know that whatever the government does that the opposition would try to write it off as nothing. About 15 of these District Heads that were removed,allow me to correct the impression that they were removed for insubordination, land racketeering etc. They were removed by government because their services were no longer required. That was what was transmitted to them in their letters from the Sultanate Council itself. Some challenged their removal, and about three of them have since withdrawn their case against the government. I think of the fifteen (15) only seven (7) are still in court.

Question: Like they say, you can’t force a willing master on an unwilling servant or a willing servant on an unwilling master. ….is that exactly what has happened…are you saying there is no reason why their services were no longer required?

Answer: My answer is a straightforward yes. It’s nice to keep things simple.

Question: But were there cases of land racketeering, insecurity?

Answer: Even if there were, but these were not the basis for their removal.



Question: I’ll ask you this before I go to my other question. Do you sleep well at night knowing you have performed the functions of your office in good conscience?

Answer: Yes. And that has been my guiding philosophy. As the Attorney General I treat cases before me dispassionately, and professionally.



Question: Mr. AG, why is it that in the 1999 constitution, the only portfolio a Governor, and the President can’t tamper with is that of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice and that of the Commissioner for Justice. President Muhammadu Buhari had a minister of works, housing and power and in the present government it’s just works. So why is it so?

Answer: Nigeria is governed by the Constitution. And the framers of the 1999 Constitution made it clear in their wisdom that the Office of the Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice should be occupied by a person qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Nigeria. So maybe that is what you mean.



Question: So, every other cabinet position can be occupied by a doctor or a journalist?

Answer: Clearly a journalist can be named the commissioner of works, but not the Attorney – General going by the requirements of the constitution. The qualifications for the office of Attorney-General are very clear- you must be a lawyer and qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Nigeria for a period of not less than 10 years. That is the specification for the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and for the State. So maybe that is what you mean by the President and Governor not being in a position to tamper with the office. For the avoidance of doubt the Attorney General must always be a legal practitioner.



Question: He can take anybody and put in the ministry of information . He can take anybody and put in the ministry of finance who doesn’t have to be a financial controller, accountant. …

Answer: It is the constitution. And he is not committing a crime because the constitution didn’t impose a qualification or specification on other offices.



Question: Because you lawyers wrote the constitution, you have taken care of yourselves?

Answer: No there’s no fowl, play here. There was no attempt to take care of ourselves.



Question: So even if I have a good knowledge of law, I can’t be AG?

Answer: Can you have a good knowledge of law without being a lawyer?



Question: I am educated,but let’s move on. So, in an address that you delivered during the 2024 Law Week of the NBA Sokoto branch, you declared the commitment of the Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s administration to the independence of the judiciary. Why was that statement necessary? And going down the road, has the governor kept fate with his vow. Do we have independence of the judiciary?

Answer: Yes, of course, I’ll always say that Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is a very good friend of the legal profession, though not a lawyer, he has done more for the profession than some lawyers who became Governors. And this is a statement of fact.



Question: So. are you calling out Barrister Aminu Tambuwal?

Answer: Before going into that, there was never a time that Sokoto State since it was created from the North- Western State, when seven (7) judges of the High Court and seven (7) Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal were appointed and sworn in a single exercise, but that happened last month under Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. And he has also done the needful in terms of their welfare.



Question: Okay, because I was going to ask you about the funding of the judiciary?

Answer: The Governor has shown that he fully understands the principles of separation of powers, and that the three arms need to function effectively…that they need to cooperate. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has fundamentally addressed these problems that he met as governor. For instance the immediate past administration appointed some judges in 2022 and made no provisions for their official vehicles.Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has since purchased vehicles for them, and for all the new judges that he appointed. They didn’t have to come begging cap in hand for tools to carry out their duties. He has demonstrated respect for the House of Assembly and the Judiciary the other critical arms of government. And this is why he is a toast of the lawyers. For about 50 years since the High Court Complex was constructed this is the first time a new and additional High Court Complex is being constructed. Just as the Sharia Court of Appeal complex is undergoing remodeling.



Question: Which the lawyer didn’t do?

Answer: Na you talk am (Laughs)



Question: So, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has kept faith in terms of funding of the judiciary, in terms of providing a conducive working environment?

Answer: Yes. And I must say this …he allowed the JSC to handle the process without interference. The judges are not known to the Governor. He only met them at their swearing in. He respects the independence of the judiciary.



Question: Allowing them to function….

Answer: To function independently.



Question: When the governor, who I must say seems ahead of some his colleagues in terms of his unflinching commitment to constitutionalism, asked you to draft an amendment to the Sokoto State Local Government and Chieftaincy Law 2009. Did you anticipate that controversy or for you, it was simply about correcting Section 76 of the law which was inconsistent with Section 5 of the Constitution, as AG was this your baptism of fire?

Answer: I was certainly disappointed at the length the opposition went in its bid to fight the government- by relying on falsehoods it showed lack of character. For me it was a professional work. I hate using the word error, but what we had was a drafting error which we wanted to correct and which we have. I didn’t anticipate the backlash, because the problem was obvious and the solution very clear- regularize the law by bringing it into conformity with the practice of the Sultanate Council recommending candidates for appointment to the Governor who has the constitutional authority to appoint. And despite the Sultanate Council speaking out during the public hearing the mischief makers continued their campaign but they never distracted the Governor.

Question: If you are to amend another law, you will certainly carry out a sensitization campaign. This will be the way to go so that you deny mischief makers oxygen to cause problems?

Answer: Can you completely deny oxygen to the people that are out to give your bad name? I think the answer is a big no. All one can do is to ensure that one does what is right and does itprofessionally. But I hope that you know that even the best of intentions can be resisted by some people?



Question: Other Governors would have chickened out, but your Governor pressed on, What, does that say to you about Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who many people say is focused and quietly stubborn. Is he stubborn?

Answer: My governor is not a stubborn person. He is highly focused. principled, committed and focused and that’s why he has delivered over 180 projects in under two years.



Question: What is bad with the word stubborn?

Answer: Stubborn means someone that is unyielding….unreasonable and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a very reasonable person. He also respects the law…. his actions are guided by the law.



Question: As his lawyer you guide him?

Answer: Of course. It is my duty and responsibility.



Question: And he listens to you because governors are very powerful?

Answer: As the Attorney – General to Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto I want to categorically state that he seeks my advice on virtually every issue and that he takes them. And this has made my job easier and makes me to give him quality legal advice.



Question: Mr. AG you definitely felt vindicated after all the crisis. Was it a big relief that the campaign of calumny was after all politics?

Answer: Yes, the government felt vindicated even though we had always known that there was no hidden agenda to the amendment. It was an unnecessary controversy totally unnecessary, that could have degenerated into a crisis but for the tact handling of the situation by the Governor. Thankfully the people were able to confirm that the government had no skeleton in its cardboard, and that the government intention was in public good. Your opponents can be a blessing in disguise.

Question: The Justice Mua’azu Abdulkadir PindigaCommission of inquiry that was set up to investigate and seek clarification into certain gray areas of the immediate past administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. After more than 14 months, the commission has concluded its public hearing. So, first, what objectives did the Governor set out to achieve?

Answer: I think the constitution of the Commission of Inquiry was the best thing that happened to Sokoto State and one of the best decisions of the Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration. You know we opposed the Aminu Tambuwal regime, eventually, Allah gave us victory. Before and after the inauguration of this administration there were allegations of wrongdoing by officials of the Aminu Tambuwal administration. The agitation was such that the government had no choice but to institute an inquiry which was in the best interest of the former administration and for the new administration. And you may wish to recall that there was no proper handing over to the incumbent Governor. So, what the Governor has done through the commission is to ask questions, as opposed to an investigation which is usually by the police or other law enforcement agencies.



Question: What happened thereafter?

Answer: Memoranda were requested from interested persons who felt that there were certain things that were done in the past that the government needed to beam its search light on. The Commission called for memorandum which were submitted and adopted, witnesses were summoned, and they testified in respect of every memorandum that was before the commission.



Question: So, what you are waiting for next is the report?

Answer: That’s what we are waiting for next. The Commission has concluded its public hearing. They will now write their report.



Question: What is difference between a Commission of Inquiry and an Investigation?

Answer: As I said earlier, investigation is usually by the police or the security agencies in line with the relevant laws. So,whenever you hear the word investigation it presupposes that there is an element of crime.

Question: So, Commission of Inquiry is purely civil?

Answer: It’s purely civil.



Question: Former governor Aminu Tambuwal, was scheduled to testify on the memos that were presented to the commission by individuals and groups. Though he didn’t appear before the commission he was represented by counsel throughout the procedures. Will Tambwal’s refusal to appear affect the objective(s) that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto had set out to achieve?

Answer: Not, not at all. Like you said, there were so many memos which had his name reflected on them and he was served. We are decent and we believe in the Rule of Law. Tambuwal sent his legal representation, they represented him throughout the hearings. It was his choice to appear or not to appear. But be rest assured that his refusal to appear in person doesn’t affect the work of the Commission of Inquiry. The objective would still be achieved. The people of Sokoto State have a right to know what happened in the eight (8) years of his administration.



Question: So, are you saying former governor cannot claim which hunt?

Answer: Let me start by saying that former governor Aminu Tambuwal cannot claim lack of fair hearing, because he was served with these memos, both personally and through judicial means. And because he was aware of the content of these memos he sent legal representatives. They announced their appearance on his behalf and they crossed examined all the witnesses, so he can’t turn around and claim that he was denied his right to fair hearing. He is a lawyer and he knows the law.



Question: So, after white paper what’s next?

Answer: Let’s wait until we get to the bridge. When we do, we will cross it.



Question: Lastly, let’s talk about your achievements based on the core mandate of your ministry, even if they are abstract…we can’t see law, but we can see the effect of law?

Answer: The first responsibility that we are saddled with is that of giving the government legal advise. We are the chief legal consultant to the government. Everything the government does must be vetted by the Ministry of Justice. I mean contracts, agreements, MOUs, and what have you. We also receive reports of investigation from law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, civil defense, DSS, and we do avail them with our legal opinion. It’s our responsibility to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant further actions and to go to court. We have so many cases at the High Court, the Magistrate Courts, Shariah Courts of Appeal, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria and at the Supreme Court.

Question: Do you have cases in areas of breach of contract, agreements etc from the last administration?

Answer: I cannot say that such cases haven’t come up. There will always be such disputes. And Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto as a reasonable person understands this fact and acts in the best interest of the government and the contractors. What we do when such cases are referred to us, is to take a good look at the contracts and advise government appropriately.