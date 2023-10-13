Intervene in Ondo political crisis, Group urges Tinubu, Afenifere

By Segun Giwa

A Socio-cultural organisation, Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, has called on President Bola Tinubu, Afenifere leadership, and traditional rulers to urgently intervene in a brewing political crisis in Ondo State.

The organisation stated this in a communique on Friday in Akure at the end of its meeting and made available to newsmen by its Secretary General, Rev. Edamisan Ogunfeyijimi.

According to the organisation, the impeachment move on the Ondo State Deputy Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa by the state House of Assembly, has put a dent to the image of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has been in a political crisis since the House of Assembly began the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

Ogunfeyijimi said that only urgent intervention by President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and relevant stakeholders, would ensure stability in the polity and for peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said the organisation also condemned in strong terms the prevention of Aiyedatiwa from having access to his principal, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu since his return from medical vacation.

The group urged the two representatives of the community at the assembly, Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, representing Ilaje Constituency 1, and Mr Olawumi Obayelu-Fayemi, representing Ilaje Constituency II, to dissociate from the impeachment plot for the interest of Ilaje.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) and the good people of Ilaje nation call on the state and national leadership of APC and President Bola Tinubu, to urgently intervene.

It also calls on the authorities “to prevail on the members of Ondo State House of Assembly to discontinue this ill-conceived and politically motivated impeachment plot, to ensure stability in the polity and peaceful coexistence in Ondo State.

“As a matter of urgency, our traditional rulers and Afenifere leaders should intervene by engaging their counterparts and other stakeholders within the state to find an amicable resolution to the crisis.

“The deputy governor of Ondo State and members of Ondo State House of Assembly should abide by the court orders in respect of the impeachment, to avoid a state of anarchy and breakdown of law and order,” the communique said.

Ogunfeyijimi also urged the chief justice to also reject any request or directives from the speaker to set up a panel to investigate Aiyedatiwa in “a politically motivated impeachment process, in line with Abuja High Court’s restraint”.

He added that the organization, being the apex socio-cultural organisation and umbrella body of all clubs and associations in Ilaje, should continue to play a fatherly role to all indigenes of Ilaje community, irrespective of affiliations.

The secretary-general later urged Aiyedatiwa to find either a diplomatic or amicable solution to the issue and ensure he settled with his boss, Gov. Akeredolu.(NAN)

