INTERPOL week: IGP tasks participants on service delivery

The Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu, mni has called on participants at the just concluded International Criminal Police Investigation (INTERPOL) week to use the knowledge acquired to improve on their service delivery.

Adamu, who made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the close of the INTERPOL week, said the event had recorded remarkable achievements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INTERPOL is the world’s largest police organisation with 194 member countries.

Its primary role is to assist law enforcement agencies around the world in combating all forms of transnational crime and terrorism.

The 2019 INTERPOL week had as its theme: “For a Safer World”.

The I-G said that the presentations and discussions at the event were not only professionally and expertly delivered, but were also enriching.

He said the outcome of the event was measured, not only by the knowledge gained, but also by the strength of the professional network established among and across the participating agencies and personalities.

Adamu said that the network would assist participants to untilise the full tools of INTERPOL National Central Bureau towards attaining the mandates of the various participating agencies.

“This will enhance our common drive towards enhancing internal, regional and global security.

“As we end this event, we can all conveniently return to our duty posts with self confidence that we have been equipped with requisite knowledge to truly make the world a safe place.

“By this, we are aligning with the theme of the event and fulfilling the mission of INTERPOL in relation to preventing and fighting crimes through enhanced international police cooperation.

“As you go back to your various stations, therefore, I urge you to use the knowledge gained in this programme to make a difference in your various agencies,” he said.

Adamu pledged the commitment of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau to continue to maintain a positive disposition towards assisting all law enforcement agencies.

He said the activities that marked the week-long event were community outreach, sporting activities and the foundation laying ceremony of the ultramodern Nigerian Police INTERPOL National Central Bureau Headquarters.

Some participants at the event commended the IGP for hosting the programme, adding that the experience gathered would enhance their service delivery.

NAN reports that participants at the event were drawn from the police, Nigerian Immigration Service, National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) among other stakeholders. (NAN)