Interpol activates arrest warrant against Morales at Bolivia’s request – Interior Minister

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has activated an international arrest warrant for former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

According to the country’s interior minister, Arturo Murillo, the activation of the warrant is based on the Bolivian government’s request.

In December, the Bolivian authorities issued an arrest order for ousted Morales, accusing him of sedition, terrorism, and sponsoring terrorism.

Morales claimed he was not afraid of the warrant, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

“I have given the order at 6:00 (10:00 GMT on Wednesday) to Interpol to activate the international order (against Morales),” Murillo said during a press conference on Wednesday, as quoted by the state Agencia Boliviana de Informacion.

Murillo added that it was important for Morales to be held to account for his actions in his own country.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election.Morales stepped down as president on Nov. 10 and fled to Mexico.Most of Bolivia’s senior officials resigned in his wake.This resulted in the senate’s second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president.Morales has described the situation as a coup. (Sputnik/NAN)