Internship: We absorbed all prospective corps members in Lagos  – NYSC

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) absorbed all prospective corps members posted to Lagos State in the 2024 Batch B, Stream 2, including polytechnics and monotechnics graduates.

Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Baderinwa said that 22 graduates of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) were among the prospective corps members.

She said that a total of 4,164 prospective corps members was deployed to Lagos State and participating in the NYSC orientation programme.

Recall that, in July, NYSC issued a circular to the effect that graduates of polytechnics and monotechnics must show proof of completion of one-year mandatory internship before they could participate in national service.

Baderinwa said that there was no case, in Lagos State, of non-registration of a prospective corps member due inability to provide evidence of completion of the internship.

“All the prospective corps members posted to Lagos for mobilisation, including those who studied SLT, have been registered. None was rejected.

The coordinators said that the three-week orientation course began on Aug. 28, adding that all the prospective corps members satisfied NYSC’s requirements.

She said that some prospective corps members posted to Lagos State were having their orientation course in Oyo, Ogun and Osun because of lack of space at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State .(NAN)