The application of internet technology has greatly optimised medical services in China, with smart hospitals reducing waiting duration and minimising hospital visits for patients, a health official said on Tuesday.

More than 7,700 Grade II and above hospitals, with a higher number of beds and more comprehensive medical services, have adopted the medical appointment system, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC).

The use of online services for making appointments, bill payments and collection of medical test results has brought convenience to patients, Jiao told a press conference.

“By booking appointments that allocate a specific time frame to see the doctor, patients can avoid long waits.

Besides, instead of waiting at the hospital for check-up results, they can go home and use their mobile phones or other online modes to check the test results,’’ Jiao said.(Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

