Internet technology streamlines medical services in China

April 27, 2021



 The application of internet has greatly optimised medical in , smart hospitals reducing waiting duration and minimising hospital visits patients, a health official said .

7,700 Grade II and above hospitals, a higher of beds and more comprehensive medical , have adopted the medical appointment system, said Jiao Yahui, an official the National Health Commission (NHC).

The use of online making appointments, payments and collection of medical test results has brought convenience to patients, Jiao told a press conference.

“By booking appointments that allocate a specific time frame to see the doctor, patients can avoid long waits.

Besides, instead of waiting at the hospital check-up results, they can go home and use their mobile phones or other online modes to check the test results,’’ Jiao said.(Xinhua/NAN)

