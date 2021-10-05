Internet more for women, says NGO

October 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



A non-profit organisation, Developing Women Survive Empowerment Initiative (DWS) says digitalisation given more women a voice against abuses.

The Founder DWS, Mrs Abimbola Onwuchekwa, told the News Agency  Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday that through digitalisation many more women had been able speak up against abuses in marriages and other relationships.

Onwuchekwa said that digitalisation had also made it easier for rape speak out without being stigmatised.

According her, more women from abused backgrounds have also received cancelling, healing and empowerment and entrepreneurship opportunities through the internet.

She said that women were exposed dangers through the internet because   many things were being done digitally.

‘’The internet more for women because there are opportunities for women on work flexibility and multitasking.

“It creates the acquire and interact with customers, receive training, provide mentorship and eliminate barriers.

‘’Digitalisation helps women multitask as well as reduce vulnerability and risk rape,’’ she said.

According her, DWS helped women to get healing emotionally, psychologically and physically, leveraging on digitalisation.

She advocated a violence-free and discrimination-free society driven by digitalisation.

The founder also encouraged the media to produce gender transformative contents.

NAN reports that DWS an online initiative focused on giving women a voice and counselling, and helping them to abuses as well as empowering them. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,