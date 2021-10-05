Internet more for women, says NGO

A non-profit organisation, Developing Women to Survive Empowerment Initiative (DWS) says digitalisation has given more women a voice against abuses.

The Founder of DWS, Mrs Abimbola Onwuchekwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday that through digitalisation many more women had been able to speak up against abuses in marriages and other relationships.

Onwuchekwa said that digitalisation had also made it easier for victims of rape to speak out without being stigmatised.

According to her, more women from abused backgrounds have also received cancelling, healing and empowerment and entrepreneurship opportunities through the internet.

She said that women were less exposed to dangers through the internet because many things were being done digitally.

‘’The internet is more for women because there are opportunities for women on work flexibility and multitasking.

“It creates the ability to acquire and interact with customers, receive training, provide mentorship and eliminate barriers.

‘’Digitalisation helps women to multitask as well as reduce vulnerability and risk of rape,’’ she said.

According to her, DWS has helped women to get healing emotionally, psychologically and physically, leveraging on digitalisation.

She advocated a violence-free and discrimination-free society driven by digitalisation.

The founder also encouraged the media to produce gender transformative contents.

NAN reports that DWS is an online initiative focused on giving women a voice and counselling, and helping them to overcome abuses as well as empowering them. (NAN)

