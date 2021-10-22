Internet Fraudster Docked, Remanded In Correctional Facility in Lagos

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, arraigned a suspected internet fraudster, Taofiq Adebayo, before Justice Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.

The first count reads: “That you, Taofiq Hameed Adebayo ,sometime in 2021 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession fraudulent documents, wherein you falsely represented yourself as Mitchell Bernard to unsuspected members of the public, which representation was printed from your email account, [email protected] , a representation you knew or ought to have known to be fraudulent and committed an offence of possession of fraudulent document contrary to Sections 1(3) and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14 of 2006.”

The second count reads: “That you, Taofiq Hameed Adebayo ,sometime in 2021 in Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession fraudulent documents, wherein you falsely represented yourself as Madison George to unsuspected members of the public, which representation was printed from your email account, a[email protected], a

representation you knew or ought to have known to be fraudulent and committed an offence of possession of fraudulent document contrary to Sections 1(1)6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14 of 2016.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in the correctional facility.

In his response, the defence counsel, Kolaseye Owolabi, informed the court of a bail application filed and served on the prosecution.

Owolabi , therefore, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on the grounds that “he has not jumped the administrative bail granted him by the EFCC.”

Justice Fadipe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1,000,000.00( One Million Naira) and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant.

The two sureties must be gainfully employed and must show their evidence of payment of tax in Lagos State.

The home and office addresses of the defendant and his two sureties are to be verified by the court.

The Judge ordered the defendant to be remanded in correctional facility pending the fulfilment of the bail condition and adjourned to January 12, 2022 for commencement of trial.

