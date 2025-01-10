Internet fraud:EFCC nabs 4 Chinese nationals, 101 others  

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 105 suspects, including four Chinese nationals ,in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja over alleged internet

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 105 suspects, including four Chinese nationals ,in a business apartment in the Gudu axis of Abuja over alleged internet fraud.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja

He said that they were arrested in a sting operation by the commission’s operatives

Oyewale said the arrest was part of the anti-graft agency’s ongoing efforts to clean the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.

He said that the suspects, comprising 38 females and 67 males ,were arrested on Thursday.

The EFCC spokesman said the suspects were involved in alleged hotel review job scam, targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. (NAN)