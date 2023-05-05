Internet Fraud: EFCC arrests self-styled Police Officer, 42 others in Ogun

By Akeem Abas

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, has arrested a self-acclaimed police officer and 42 others for alleged internet fraud activities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest was another massive one for the commission in spite of the constant warnings against corrupt practices.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Friday at Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He said that among the 43 suspects was a self-acclaimed police office who claimed to be serving in Ede, Osun State.

Uwujaren listed items recovered from the suspects as 11 exotic cars, several laptops, numerous iPhones and apple wrist watches.

Others items are expensive video games and golden teeth worth millions of naira worn by one of the suspects.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded. (NAN)