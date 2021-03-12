The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideouts in Ilaro area of Ogun State.

This is contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the EFCC had intensified efforts at ridding the society of financial crime and secured more convictions.

The EFCC said that the suspects were arrested on Friday in an operation that followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities.

The anti graft agency said that the activities range from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other cybercrimes.

The EFCC said that two pump action rifles, four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

It said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)

