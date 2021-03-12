Internet fraud: EFCC arrests 57 suspects in Ogun, recovers rifles

The Economic and Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideouts Ilaro area Ogun State.

This is contained a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen on Friday Ibadan.

The News Agency Nigeria(NAN) reports that the EFCC had intensified efforts at ridding the society and secured more convictions.

The EFCC said that the suspects were arrested on Friday an operation that followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities.

The anti graft agency said that the activities range from scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other cybercrimes.

The EFCC said that pump action rifles, four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

It said that the suspects would be charged to as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)

