Internet fraud: Court remands 21-yr-old man pending sentencing

A Federal High Court on Thursday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Adeleke Oluwaseyi, who pleaded guilty to internet fraud, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending sentencing.

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Oluwaseyi with one count of fraud.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for sentencing, after the EFCC Counsel, S.M. Obiekute, told the court that a plea bargain agreement has been reached with the defendant.

He said that the defendant refunded 150 dollars, which he benefited from the crime alongside his laptop and phone.

“I pray that the court convicts and sentences the defendant accordingly,” Obiekute told the court.

Earlier, an official of the EFCC, Miss Esther Obinwa, who testified, told the court that Oluwaseyi was arrested on June 19.

Obinwa testified that the defendant allegedly pretended to be a U.S. citizen online, Patrick Bob, a construction engineer.

“He used a fake identity to take financial advantage of his victims,” she said. (NAN)