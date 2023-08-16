International Youth Day: A call to Jigawa governor, By Adamu Muhd Usman

Every year, August 12 is set aside as ‘International Youth Day’ Jigawa youth should not be exceptional to celebrate, jubilate or lament over the horrible conditions they are experiencing especially at this crucial time when hope to better their lives seems to be lost.

According to 2023 population census pre-test Jigawa has about seven Million people.Out of this number, youths in Jigawa constitute 50% of the population and 90% of the youth population is currently under employed and unemployed. And those who are employed the wages they earn cannot at all sustain them.

Every youth has the right to good life, qualitative education, good health, right of expression and the right to job opportunity (employment) among others, yet in the society, youths die due to lack or poor healthcare delivery, starvation. Youth roam the streets in search of livelihood and employment with a hope for the future. I don’t know what this government has planned or is planning to assist the large segment of unemployed youths in this state.

If people do not have work, they do not make any money, thus high rate of unemployment leads to huger, diseases, crime and chronic poverty.

According to a survey conducted by UNICEF, about 71% of Nigerians live below poverty line. The poor are made up to 36% who are the core poor and 35% who are moderately poor. 29% are not poor.

The number of people who are wealthy enough not to feel the pinch of the hardship in only about 3% of the population, a negligible number on a country of over 200 million.

Most disturbing is the frustrating part of poverty and unemployment in most Jigawans is the negligence of abundant resources (potentials) which if utilized, will make all northerners if not Nigerians happy.

We hope and pray in governor Malam Umar Namadi’s administration farmers in the state will enjoy the maximum support in crop production, including the use of mechanized farming system in order to encourage, fishing and support livestock farming which will go a long way to halt farmers/Herdsmen clashes (conflict) in the state and the APC led government at the top should do something at the moment to ensure that moribund industries such as the textiles and manufacturing industries (in Kano and Kaduna) that have provided jobs for millions of Nigerians are revived.

The issue of reviving the production and export of agricultural produce like ground nuts, cotton and cocoa that had hitherto sustained the economy should be revisited with the view of creating employment for the youth especially in Jigawa state whereby production of rice, wheat, onions, beans and other agricultural products are boosted through the encouragement and support by government the way fertilizer was recently subsidized by Malam’s administration in state.

The present situation whereby so many youth are unemployed gives miscreants the opportunity to recruit them to perpetrate dastardly acts that have been on the increase of late in the country. The insecurity activities in the country especially in the north is perpetrated by youth, most of them unemployed.

We hope to have less youth on the streets and other places more in schools and other employed. The Jigawa youth will aspire to be responsible citizens. We will shun or say No to drug abuse, fraud, corruption and other social rice’s. We say No to militancy, laziness and political thugs. We will be law abiding, committed and we promised to be great leaders of tomorrow. If youth continue to commit suicide or die due to frustration, deprivation, and negligence and alike, who will take the mantle of leadership of the state and the country, Nigeria?

At the point in time, the youth should reminded that their stage (youthful age) is the most critical period in a person’s life is his youthful years. These are years or times that he or she is still energetic and full of vigour.

Youthful age is the period that determines the remaining period of his or her life when he or she does not have the strength to strive and struggle again if a youth use this opportunity to do the right things by challenging him or herself to what is correct, meaningful and useful to himself, his family, his community, his country and to humanity in general.. Jigawa of my dreams.

May God help us and guide us aright. Amen.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa Jigawa state. amu3333@yahoo.com

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

