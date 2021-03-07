International Women’s Day: Senate President celebrates with women

March 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The President of the Senate, Alhaji Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian as they celebrate this ’s International ’s Day.

Lawan, a statement Abuja on Sunday by his Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, described the theme of this ’s celebration, “Choose to Challenge”, as apt reminding the society of the pivotal roles play the family and the nation.

“Women play indispensable roles and public lives and deserve full and respect of society for those roles.

“Our women also deserve and encouragement to participate without discrimination inhibitions in governance and public affairs in general.

“Our public policies should, therefore, deliberately seek to get the best them for the peace and progress of our country,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said the Assembly would always promote and defend the rights and interests of the Nigerian women and anything that stood against their wellbeing and aspirations. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,