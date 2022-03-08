International Women’s Day : It’s time for gender equality – Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has for the umpteenth time asked governments at all levels to make issues of gender equality and eradication of all forms of discriminatory practices militating against women advancement in the country a priority.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) in Abuja , Senator Nnamani praised the indomitable spirit of women who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour despite the odds against them.

Senator Nnamani identified some impediments against women advancement to include cultural barriers, barbaric dehumanizing practices, discrimination against their right to inherit and own property, as well as exclusion from aspiring to certain positions in the society.

He added such inhibitions against women as denial of girl child education, unequal pay for equal work, sexual and domestic harassment, physical and psychological denigration .

He urged Nigerian women to sustain the agitation for gender balancing in line with the Beijing Declaration of 35 percent affirmative action, saying “the world is gradually recognizing the social, cultural, economic and political accomplishments of women that must of a necessity be given its place of pride”.

He canvassed that the bill on gender balancing , right of women to occupy certain positions rejected by the National Assembly be represented and pursued till the aim is achieved.

Senator Nnamani noted that the theme of this year’s IWD celebration; “Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Tomorrow “ is apt just as he promised to continue to champion the issues that promote the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian women in the Senate.

Given the right environment, Senator Nnamani affirmed that Nigerian women can excel and contribute positively not only for their own emancipation but for the society at large from diseases, hunger and poverty .

He noted that women across the globe have proved beyond reasonable doubts that they are good mobilizers and change agents that have made the difference and impacted positively on the society.

