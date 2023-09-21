International Peace Day: Taraba NSCDC resolves 213 cases out of court

By Martins Abochol

The Taraba Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has resolved a total of 213 cases out of court in 2023.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Salisu Adamu, stated this during the commemoration of this year’s International Peace Day on Thursday in Jalingo.

Adamu said that some of the resolved cases included communal clashes and land disputes, among others.

He urged the people of the state to support governments at all levels in order to achieve peace.

According to him, mediation through dialogue is the best approach in peace management.

He said that security agencies were working assiduously to stem the tide of kidnapping and banditry in the state.

In his remarks, the Guest Speaker at the occasion, Prof. Julius Ngomba, identified corruption as a major cause of conflicts.

Ngomba stressed the need for minimising corruption as a means of achieving peace.

Chairman of Peace Architecture and Dialogue (PAD), Prof. Lukas Sunday, advocated for dialogue in all dealings so that peace could reign in the society.

He urged citizens to adopt tolerance and understanding so as to achieve peace in the society.

The State Coordinator, Search for Common Ground, an NGO, Mr Dubi Sornam, said that the organisation had been focusing on conflict resolution among farmers and herders in the state.

According to Sornam, collaboration is the main strategy in peace advocacy, adding that the NGO had been collaborating with various organisations and security agencies in its conflict resolution advocacy.

He commended the commitment of government in promoting peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations had set aside Sept. 21 of every year for the celebration of Internationally Peace Day. (NAN)

