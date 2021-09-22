International Peace Day: Gov. Uzodimma tasks Nigerians on peace

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo​ has urged the people of Imo and all Nigerians to make peace their watchword as they relate with one another.

The governor made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri on Wednesday in commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

He said that peace was necessary for every society to make progress and achieve development.

“This year’s International Day of Peace provides us with yet another opportunity to pursue peace in all our dealings and more importantly, in our relationship with our fellow human beings.



“As children of God, we must seek peace and reflect deeply on the values of peace and tolerance, and eliminate things that retard our resolve to pursue the peace God has given to us,” he said.

The governor, however, identified ethno-religious discrimination, intolerance, selfishness, greed and criminality​ as some factors​ preventing people from pursuing peace.

He said that with the identified factors come with attendant consequences which informed why all Nigerians and the global community must make conscious efforts to seek and pursue global peace.

He lauded the United Nations for setting aside a day to celebrate peace, adding that imbibing peace would ensure a better future for all. (NAN).

