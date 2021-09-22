International Peace Day: Gov. Uzodimma tasks Nigerians on peace

 Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo​ has urged people of and all Nigerians to make peace watchword as they relate with another.

governor call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri on in commemoration of International Day of Peace.

He said that peace was necessary for every society to make progress and development.

“This year’s International Day of Peace provides us with yet another to pursue peace in all our dealings and more importantly, in our relationship with our fellow beings.



“As of God, we must seek peace and reflect deeply on values of peace and tolerance, and eliminate things that retard our resolve to pursue peace God has given to us,” he said.

governor, however,  identified ethno-religious discrimination, intolerance, selfishness, greed and criminality​ as some factors​ preventing  people from pursuing peace.

He said that with identified factors come with attendant consequences which informed why all Nigerians and global must make conscious efforts to seek and pursue global peace.

He lauded United Nations for setting aside a day to celebrate peace, adding that imbibing peace would ensure a better future for all. (NAN).

