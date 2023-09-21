International Peace Day: Gov Mutfwang commits to promoting peace in Plateau

By Martha Agas

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, has restated his administration’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

Mutfwang gave the assurance in a statement issued by his Director, Press and Public Affair, Mr Gyang Bere, to commemorate the 2023 International Peace Day on Thursday in Jos.

The governor said that his administration was determined to adopt peace initiatives that would foster harmonious coexistence within Plateau and across Nigeria.

He noted that the theme for the 2023 celebration, “Action for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals,” demonstrated the paramount importance of peace to humanity.

According to the statement, the governor acknowledged the security challenges of isolated attacks in some parts of the state, where many lives and properties were lost and some communities displaced.

He said that on assumption of office, his administration swiftly implemented measures to curb sporadic attacks on innocent communities.

He added that part of the measures was also aimed at providing relief services to affected residents.

He described his visit to President Bola Tinubu and other heads of security agencies as a demonstration of his commitment on restoring peace in affected communities.

He said that all the deliberations were fruitful as various interventions were being executed to address the challenges, which had reduced the attacks significantly.

“ I thank the President for the support Plateau State has received in addressing security concerns.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the Federal Government to eliminate all security challenges on the Plateau,”he said.

He said that his administration would be impartial and fair in governance irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliations.

He stressed the importance of peace as a prerequisite for development and called on all stakeholders in Nigeria to champion its cause.(NAN)

