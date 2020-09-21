International Peace Day: Commission calls for collective action to promote peace in Kaduna

Share the news













The Executive Vice Chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Priscilla Ankut, has called for collective action to promote peace and security in the state. Ankut made the appeal in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday, to mark the International Day of Peace. The theme of the International Peace Day is ‘Shaping Peace Together in the COVID-19 era.’ She said residents must enthrone actions, individually and collectively, for peace and justice to thrive in the state. “Today’s event offers the people of Kaduna State an opportunity for further reflection on actions that can be taken together to shape peace and justice in the state in the COVID-19 era.

“Despite the existing security challenges in flash point local governments of Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Kaura, Kauru, Jemaa and Zango Kataf, the Commission, joined by stakeholders and well-meaning residents of Kaduna state, have continued to persevere and sustain the momentum of peace-building.” Ankut regretted that the commemoration was taking place at a time when the state is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, insecurity and criminality which have led to avoidable loss of precious lives in the state and Nigeria in general. She, however, said that with the support of government, security agencies, NGOs, CBOs, women and youth groups, traditional and religious leaders, the commission has been shaping the peace and transforming the narrative from one of violence to one of sustainable peace and development.

“The resilience of peace artisans, especially in our local communities have been a source of encouragement. “The commission believes that with further commitments and efforts, creativity and resourcefulness, the match toward peaceful and harmonious coexistence will be achieved sooner than later,’’ she said. Ankut urged individuals and groups across communities, especially those that have been affected by violence, not to relent in their quest for peace and harmonious coexistence.

“This is because sustained community-driven initiatives are the most reliable and lasting instruments of building peace. “Today, should remind us of where we are coming from, and the possibility that we are heading toward overcoming and containing insecurity, criminality, mutual misunderstanding and mistrust in our communities. “Together, we will ensure a just, secure and peaceful environment for everyone in our dear state,’’ she added. (NAN)

