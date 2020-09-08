International Literacy Day: Kwara First Lady advocates accessible education for children

The Kwara First Lady, Dr. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has called on policymakers, advocates, teachers, families, and students to join forces to ensure children have access to quality education.

AbdulRazaq, the initiator and founder of Ajike People Support Centre, said this in a statement to mark International literacy day and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the International Literacy Day is observed yearly to raise awareness and concerns about literacy problems that exist within local communities as well as globally.

She charged all stakeholders to ensure that children continue to learn during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Literacy Day was founded by a proclamation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in 1966 to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights.

She said that the day used to bring the challenges of illiteracy back home to local communities where literacy begins: one person at a time.

“It is a common responsibility to ensure that children keep learning during and after this global crisis”, she said.

The first lady said that children require free access to quality educational resources and technology, adding that the world needed to adopt a more inclusive learning system. (NAN)