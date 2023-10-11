International Girls Day: Group wants FG, stakeholders to review action toward girl-child education

By Diana Omueza

The Sustainable Gender Action Initiative (SGAI), an Non-G0vernment Organisation (NGO),

has urged the Federal Government, states and non-state actors to review their commitments and reignite action toward girl-child education.

The Executive Director of SGAI, Mrs Mufuliat Fijabi, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja to commemorate the International

Day of the Girl Child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is celebrated annually on Oct. 11 as a global platform to advocate for the full spectrum

of girls’ rights.

The 2023 theme is “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being.”

Fijabi, therefore, stressed the need for government and stakeholders to ensure the education of the girl-child through meaningful investment

and committed targets.

According to her, this can change the narrative on girls’ education, empowerment and protection.

She added that “investment in the education of the girl-child will lead to a transformed Nigeria and a world where girls are less likely to marry

early.

“This will also help girls to live productive lives. They will earn higher wages, engage in meaningful decision-making processes and

participate in building stronger families.

“The celebration of the International Girls Day is another call to action to uphold and protect the rights of the girl-child.”

She explained that investing in the well-being, growth and development of girls was a strategic value to the leadership and well-being of the world.

Fijabi said no nation could make any meaningful progress without deliberately protecting the rights of the girl-child and investing in their total well-being.

She added that recent reports on out-of-school girls was alarming and called for quick intervention.

She said “a recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) states that almost one quarter of girls aged 15 to 19 worldwide (almost 70 million)

are victims of some form of physical violence.

“Also, Nigeria accounts for up to 15 per cent of girls out of school.”

She urged government to leverage on globally acceptable standards of girl-child education to revive the girl-child education in Nigeria.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

