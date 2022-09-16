International Democracy Day: Coalition wants more youth inclusion in 2023

By Ibironke Ariyo

Coalition of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Support Groups for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged for youths full and more Inclusiveness in the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the coalition, Dr Moses Paul, made the call during the mega march programme to mark the International Democracy Day in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2007, the United Nations General Assembly resolved to observe Sept. 15 as the International Day of Democracy.

This is with the purpose of promoting and upholding the principles of democracy and invited all member states and organisations to commemorate the day in an appropriate manner that contributes to raising public awareness.

Paul said that the youth groups were maximising and seizing the opportunity of all the international dates to create more awareness on achieving good governance.

He said that the theme of the programme: “Get involved for good Governance”,was birthed with the aim of ensuring all were carried along for effective votes in 2023.

“So we are seizing the opportunity for this time as support groups and Nigerians in general to the consciousness and understanding of what elections, politics and leaderships are about, ” he said.

According to Paul, one core message we are passing across today is that Nigerians need to know what we call ideal votes.

“The ideal vote speaks about candidates who have the capacity, who have intelligence and who understand what the nations need.

“The ideal votes is what we tagged to be Inclusiveness, Democracy, Enabling Accountability and Leadership.

“As we go into election in 2023, we should know that the “ideal vote” has all of these and this thematic lines.

“What is inclusiveness? Women, men, Christains, Muslims, pagans, short, small because Nigeria is much more than WAZOBIA.

“We have 500 other languages. Nigeria is not Hausa, not Igbo, not Yoruba, much more than that and this is the inclusion we seek for, “he said.

NAN reports that the coalition, with more than 200 support groups in FCT, is collective of civil society and youth organisations based in the FCT.

The groups had earmarked on a retinue of programmes to raise awareness and support for the ObiDatti Movement and consolidate the ObiDatti presidency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

