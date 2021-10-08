International Day of the girl child: UNICEF trains 30 Katsina schoolgirls on ICT

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has commenced ICT training for 30 schoolgirls in the state, as part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day of the girl-child.

The UNICEF focal person, Hajiya Hauwa Kaikai, on Friday, said that the intensive digital training for the schoolgirls also aimed at tackling digital illiteracy in the state.

She added that the schoolgirls were selected from the Girls for Girls (G4G) focal schools in Ingawa, Kankia, Baure, Rimi and Katsina Local Government Areas of the state.

“The G4G project is funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom (UK) and was being implemented by UNICEF.

“It is aimed at ensuring girls’ enrolment, retention and transition in schools across Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno States.

“UNICEF is particularly concerned about the plight of the girl-child, especially those in rural communities, because of their vulnerability and the harmful treatment they suffer in the society.

“At the end of the training, 10 girls with the best results will be selected, five of them will again be selected to represent Katsina State, in Abuja, and the other five will remain in the state for further training”, she said.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Lawal Buhari-Daura, said that the state government was committed to the success of girl-child education, noting that the state had attained over 60 per cent compliance with ICT literacy in its schools, to enhance universal coverage in Katsina State.

“The state government has instituted a free and compulsory education policy for all, to enhance universal coverage in Katsina. This has led to massive enrolment of the girl-child in schools across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

In her remarks, the state Chairperson, High-Level Women Advocate (HILWA), Mariatu Abdullahi, urged the girls to study hard and shun any acts capable of truncating their education. (NAN)

